Marlon Wayans Disses Soulja Boy in the Coldest, Meanest and Weirdest Way Possible

Marlon Wayans is looking to officially end his social media feud with Soulja Boy in a manner that nobody would’ve expected. He released an AI country diss track.

Late last week, Wayans posted the song to his Instagram writing in the caption, “What you say ‘Bout my mama?” referencing his iconic line in the 1996 comedy film, “Don’t Be a Menace.”

The song refers to Soulja Boy being addicted to drugs, claiming that he’ll do anything he can to get his hands on them.

The AI country singer says on the track, “Soulja Boy’s on crinack and meth / I can smell it on his breath / Yes he’s on that creth it’s crinack and meth / He’ll suck on c**k just for that rock / He look like Flavor Flav without the clock / He’s the coon that jumped over the moon.”

The song continues, “Sold his soul for some Bitcoin / Ain’t rapping, just gaming and selling people shit coins / He’s a mess without a chest / His only hit was ‘Superman / Now he ain’t got nothing left.”

A few days later, Wayans made fun of Soulja Boy’s teeth, writing in a post on IG, “I don’t take kindly anyone defaming my mama, my child or their community. So without stooping to degrading levels, I’m gonna slap you with these jokes. Keep my name out yo rotten Mouf. You know what it is…”

The beef between the two began when Wayans attacked the “Crank That” rapper during a radio interview last month. He was asked about rappers accepting an invitation to perform during Crypto Ball, an event celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In the interview, he said, “I mean Soulja Boy, he been canceled, nobody cares about Soulja Boy. So Soulja Boy better go and get that check… He don’t care… I think they thought it was a Bitcoin event, and they found out it was a ball for him, and it was too late to pull out. But you know, that’s why you’ve got to check the fine print.”