In honor of Spooky SZN, and to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s Thriller this November, Sony and the MJ Estate have announced a forthcoming untitled documentary set to center around the seminal body of work.



Currently in production, the new film boasts “never-before-seen footage and candid interviews” that will take “fans back in time to the making of the record-breaking album and release of revolutionary short films that redefined the music video format and captivated audiences globally,” per an official press release. It will also center around the pivotal point in Jackson’s career that launched him into mega-stardom and created a pop culture phenomenon. The untitled film is directed by Nelson George.

“The release of Thriller redefined Michael Jackson, taking him from teen star to adult superstar, who composed memorable songs, sang beautifully and reached the highest level of on-stage performance,” George said in a statement. “The album, and the short films they inspired, created a new template for marrying music and image. It’s been a privilege to explore this extraordinary album and revisit its magic.”

Added Co-Executors of the Michael Jackson Estate John Branca and John McClain: “Michael opened and explored emotional depths and pushed the boundaries of sonic innovation on Thriller. In the process, he breached destructive barriers in the music industry and literally united the world through his music: there isn’t a place on this planet that hasn’t been exhilarated by the music of Michael Jackson. This documentary’s exploration of Michael’s process and impact is revelatory.”

Thriller was released on Nov.30, 1982. Since its release, it’s been certified triple diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

I know there are more songs other than “Thriller,” on this album (my personal favorites “Human Nature,” “Baby Be Mine,” and “Lady in My Life” immediately come to mind), but I really hope this new documentary gets released next year during Halloween-time so it can give the masses an excuse to dress up as zombies and hit that iconic choreography one time for the one time. And by masses, I mean me.

A release date for the film has not been announced yet but when we know, we’ll let you know too.