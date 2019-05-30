Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea (Getty Images)

Over the course of the past year, the careers of NBA superstars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have undergone significant changes. While James surprised no one when he took his talents out west and decided to join the Los Angeles Lakers, Wade’s 16-year career finally met its conclusion in April.

However, the Los Angeles Times reports those aren’t the only changes the future NBA Hall of Famers have on their plate, as their sons Bronny James and Zaire Wade look to follow in their fathers’ footsteps by joining forces on the court at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

As one of the premier basketball programs in California, Sierra Canyon went 32-3 last season before taking home the state championship with a roster that boasted the offspring of NBA legends Scotty Pippen and Kenyon Martin.

Previously, the 14-year-old Bronny was enrolled at Santa Monica Crossroads, where he’s been catching Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s eye and routinely breaking the internet while destroying his competition as a member of the North Coast Blue Chips.

But the 17-year-old Zaire is no joke on the court either, as the Class of 2020 prospect already has an offer on the table from Nebraska.

Considering the tremendous success that LeBron and Dwyane shared as teammates during their back-to-back championship run with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, their sons’ pairing is brimming with intriguing possibilities. Hopefully, the talented high school prospects are able to tap into some of their fathers’ legendary chemistry as they prepare for fruitful basketball careers in college and beyond.