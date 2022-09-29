On Wednesday, A Seat at the Table singer and creative multi-hyphenate Solange made her debut as composer for the New York City Ballet.

Her untitled score, which was set to choreography by Gianna Reisen with costumes by Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain, was showcased at the NYC Ballet’s annual Fall Fashion Gala. Per WWD, dancers were adorned in multi-colored costumes featuring 800,000 Swarovski crystals. Solange’s work was performed by the City Ballet orchestra as well as a soloist from her own ensemble. After this debut, shows are set to begin the entire month of October before taking a break and returning in May 2023.

According to The Washington Post, Solange got on the NYC Ballet’s radar back in 2019 when her performance-art piece at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles began gaining attention. Thanks to a good word from a former NYC Ballet dancer, who just so happened to take part in the previous work, that opened the door for the relationship and the “Binz” artist was later approached with a proposition to pen the score earlier this year.

As previously reported by The Root, the When I Get Home artist became the first Black woman and third woman ever to write an original score for the New York City Ballet.

In a post celebrating her daughter’s feat, Miss Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote in part on Instagram: “I am beyond proud of Solange ! She is always kicking down doors and opening doors for other Artist of Color!”

Tickets are currently on sale (and going very, very fast). So to secure your seats, head to nycballet.com.