Why Fans Believe Drake Stole From Freddie Gibbs For His New Album with PartyNextDoor...and Why Another Artist is Making Similar Claims

Even as Drake tries to get over one rap beef, he may have to deal with another. Freddie Gibbs is now taking some subtle shots at the Toronto rapper, accusing him of copying the album art from his record two years ago.

On Thursday, Drake and PartyNextDoor shared the tracklist for their collaboration album, “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U.” Hardcore hip-hop fans immediately noticed that the abbreviation was similar to Gibbs’ 2022 album, “$oul $old $eparately.”

They also noticed the use of bunnies in the artwork, which was essentially the mascot for Gibbs’ “$$$.”

This led to the man himself, addressing it on social media, writing on X, “Damn they even stole the rabbits too. I’m flattered.”

Look at the album art for both albums. Were Drake and PartyNextDoor copying Gibbs, or was it just a coincidence?

Even though Gibbs seems to think the OVO artists stole his idea, others on social media think this is a stretch.

One fan on X sarcastically wrote, “Drake talking to Party one evening in Turks: ‘You know what, we gon’ copy Freddie f***ing Gibbs’” Another user added, “Freddie Gibbs really think Drake stealing ideas from him…like come on man.”

Shortly after fans noticed the similarities between Gibbs’ and Drake’s album artwork, another artist claimed to be a victim in the OVO artists’ scheme to steal other people’s creativity.

Another artist comes forward

On Thursday, in a lengthy post on Instagram, Canadian rapper John River claimed that some of his ideas were stolen by PartyNextDoor to use for his collab with Drake. Specifically, the use of the Marilyn Monroe towers on the cover art, which was used in the music video for River’s 2021 song, “Hope City II.”

In his post, he wrote, “PartyNextDoor wanted to get on a call after my video went viral in the country. On this call that lasted around 2 hours, he told me he watched the video 20x & me in front of the Monroe Towers was labeled new innovative & iconic. ‘Why are you getting this attention instead of me’ is exactly what he said.”

River then accused PND of saying that he would get “black-balled” from the industry if he didn’t pay homage.

He later added, “I would never ever claim a free standing building as my own. Telling someone after obsessing over their work you want to be involved, dissecting it, being rejected & then stealing their identity & reselling it as your own is insane.”