Social Media Drags Young M.A.'s Ex-Girlfriend For Leaking Sensitive Video of Her in Hospital, and the Rapper Responds

Social media is dragging the ex-girlfriend of Young M.A after she posted a vulnerable clip of the rapper in the hospital while she was going through some health troubles. Despite the attempt to embarrass M.A, the New York rapper took a mature approach to the situation.

'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood, The Film's Ambiguous Ending CC Share Subtitles Off

English Ayo Edebiri, 'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood and the Film's Ambiguous Ending

The clip of the “Ooouuu” rapper in the hospital was uploaded by @itsmselfmade on Instagram, who wrote in the caption of her post, “When I first met you you ended up like this within the next few weeks telling me how you been sick. I GOT YOU TO WERE YOU ARE NOW I nursed you up everyday all day and didn’t even know you let’s be real I left you I had to leave you cause you wasn’t doing nothing but holding me back you didn’t like me having motion and didn’t like me making money you hated on me.”

Advertisement

Even though @itsmselfmade has made her account private on Instagram the video has since been shared across the internet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shortly after the clip was posted, M.A responded with a video of her own, where she said, “There’s a video going around on the blogs… Somebody once upon a time I was with posted me in the hospital at a vulnerable moment… That was two years ago. I had an unfortunate situation in my life.”

She later added, “I just feel like that was so foul. I don’t even know how a person could have the urge to do something like that. That just speaks a lot, and I never knew this was her character. But people be people sometimes, and it is what it is.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, M.A also clarified that she’s healthy now, “I went through a time in my life that was real dark, but I’m good now I’m very healthy and my supporters know that.”

Advertisement

While M.A never addressed the specific health problems she was going through, she did mention a song that references that she almost died.

The song in question is “Watch,” which was released in January 2024. She raps on the song, “Thought that I was dying when they seen me with those yellow eyes / Surprise motherf*****s I’m alive.”

Advertisement

Social media reaction

Several people on social media came to M.A’s defense instead and criticized the rapper’s ex-girlfriend for posting the clip in a moment of anger.

Advertisement

@1keezybaby wrote on X, “People do some fcked up shit once they breakup.”

@scarafceGary commented under the video, “Nasty work but ppl ain’t shit nowadays.”

Advertisement

@Tvpac_Dead posted, “Why would you post her knowing she going through it.”

Even before this leaked video, fans were already worried about the MC’s health.

In a March 2023 video that was shared by her barber, M.A also had eyes that appeared to be yellow. Even though fans initially attacked the barber on social media for publishing the clip, M.A later came to his defense.