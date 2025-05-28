Social Media Believes Druski's Latest Video Might've Finally Gone Too Far

Internet comedian and influencer Druski is making people laugh once again, but his latest skit might be the best one of all. Or at least, that’s the sentiment folks online are expressing. If you haven’t seen it yet, then allow us to be the first ones to introduce it to you.

As he’s been doing since 2017, Druski worked his niche lane in the internet comedy space by taking everyday life situations and exaggerating them with extreme accuracy. While most of his skits usually revolve around the Black lived experience, his latest vide took a slight detour.

Aptly titled “The White Boy That’s Accepted by The Hood,” Druski is seen in “whiteface,” parading around as an inner-city white boy who had white parents but was raised in the innermost parts of the hood. Glimpses of “Whiteski” (as folks online have dubbed him) include spending time with the local OGs, walking his dog, rapping with the homies (without saying the word “n***a” because, boundaries), hanging with his Black girlfriend and more.

It’s a scene that looks too ridiculous to be true, but let people on the internet tell is—it’s a real, lived experience for some. In fact, as the skit began to make the rounds on social media, it prompted a handful of white men who fit the description to respond to it with some saying that while the skit was cool—there are some white guys in real life that never left, and won’t ever leave, the hood.

See the video below.

As you would expect, once the video began to circulate, Black folks hopped online with the quickness to give their two cents on the matter.

“druski might be the greatest skit maker ever,” wrote one user.

“Druski dropped his best skit ever with that white boy shit. Yeah that’s how it was every hood had at least one white boy that was accept like that,” said another.

Added one other user, “Druski the goat of internet skits man he going 5 years and still ain’t run outta ideas.”

Over on TikTok, folks in the comments section of his video were further taken aback at the accuracy and hilarity.

“Druski hands down, don’t miss,” wrote one user.

“Bro has genuinely been in EVERY situation,” said another.

“Druski wearing white face was something I didn’t know I needed,” one other user wrote.

Added another, “We’re laughing but this is so true somone is living like this.”