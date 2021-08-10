Blake Masters, a 34-year-old venture capitalist running for an Arizona Senate seat, just can’t stop crying into his money after a recent pity party in which he claimed that “anti-white racism” is turning American children into self-hating automatons.



Advertisement

Sounds like someone needs the wambulance.

According to Vice News, Masters jumped into the fray to face Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, but weeks before he launched his campaign, he went on a rant criticizing Critical Race Theory, which he claims has made its way into American classrooms, which we already know is total bullshit.



“Too much of schooling in America has become a machine to uproot common sense and to replace it with something much more sinister. You’ve heard about Critical Race Theory,” he said. “All it does is teach kids to identify in racial terms. Right? You are good or bad, depending on what you look like. At this point it is straight up anti-white racism. I don’t think we’re allowed to say that. But let’s call it what it is. It is toxic, and it does not belong in our schools.”



“We’ve got to take back the schools and stop the indoctrination,” Masters continued.



Turns out that Masters made these klan-like remarks just weeks before he announced his Senate bid at a May 25 rally in Phoenix billed, “America’s Comeback Tour,” which was hosted by the right-wing group Freedomworks and headlined by right-wing British politician Nigel Farage.



Don’t you just love how racists always position themselves as the underdog despite being on top? They are always coming back from something or fighting for something or reenacting old lost wars and shit.



Masters is the latest to fall into the “Critical Race Theory stole my boo” category, which is Republicans latest hot button issue. And it basically looks like this: Stop teaching kids that America is racist AF because some white people are sensitive and hate hearing how fucked up they used to be and still are.



Advertisement

Masters is basically going to use this anti-CRT stance to try and push himself to the top of a crowded primary, which includes Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Vice notes that in his campaign launch video, Masters warned of “schools that teach our kids to hate our country.”



I would normally say, fuck this guy, but Masters has big money behind him as b illionaire tech mogul Peter Thiel, the founder of PayPal is his mentor and angel investor.

Nearly all of Masters’ career has come under the tutelage of Thiel, the founder of PayPal who was one of the tech tech billionaires to loudly back President Trump. Masters took a Stanford Law class Thiel taught in 2012, and began posting detailed notes of Thiel’s anti-globalization lectures online. Thiel asked him to turn them into a book, and later hired Masters as president of the Thiel Foundation, and later, as COO of Thiel Capital.