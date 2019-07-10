Season 3 of Snowfall premieres tonight, Wednesday, July 10 and The Root spoke with the lead actor Damson Idris, aka “Franklin Saint.” He reflects on his close friendship with John Singleton, the show’s co-creator, director and executive producer, who passed away this April. Idris also critiques the double standards of the crack epidemic versus the opioid crisis and how this show depicts that.

Snowfall is scheduled to premiere tonight on FX Networks. See the full video interview above.

In a bonus clip below, the British actor shares an intimate story about Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London, who had a lead role in the Snowfall pilot, and why he admired London’s decision to leave to the show to prioritize family.