Photo: Carolyn Kaster (AP Images)

Updated Monday, Aug. 13, 8:43 p.m. EDT: Although it can be said that the president seems to uplift and uphold white supremacists, racism, and white nationalism, the claim that he posed in a photograph with someone openly sporting a Nazi tattoo has been debunked.

Popular rumor-dispelling website Snopes.com has gotten to the bottom of the Trump/Nazi photograph incident and determined that there is no veracity to it.

From Snopes:

The photograph of the “Bikers for Trump” member with an ‘SS’ tattoo on his arm was taken in Portland, Oregon, during a “Patriot Prayer” rally. That photograph was not shared by President Trump, nor did any other information suggest the same person was in attendance at the ‘Bikers for Trump’ rally in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Snopes notes that it is not known who decided to combine the photograph from the Portland “Patriot Prayer” rally with the ones shared by the president in his tweet, but the suggestion to do so was made by Twitter user @ASchmalbert shortly after Trump tweeted about the bikers visiting him in Bedminster. @ASchmalbert did not, however, suggest that the resulting photo combination should be represented as having been tweeted by the president himself.

So, just to be clear, the sitting president did not tweet a photo in which a biker was sporting Nazi tattoos or Nazi symbols in tattoo form.

Earlier:

A group of white men, who called themselves “Bikers for Trump” joined the president on his 1,345th vacation since taking office. On Saturday at Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Trump tried to look like the tough guy but ended up looking like he was constipated while posing for photos with the gang of white bike enthusiasts. Turns out that some of said white bikers may also have been sporting Nazi tattoos.



The internet, which remains undefeated, noticed that at least one biker was supposedly sporting the Nazi SS tattoo. The same biker also has a Nazi Eagle and Iron cross. Another biker wore an I (heart) titties and guns patch on his vest. The Root has been unable to confirm whether this guy was sporting the Nazi “bolts” as white supremacists call them, but he does sport a “Bikers for Trump” patch on his jacket, which makes those bikers in attendance Nazi sympathizers. Below are images from the internet, which makes them at least 37 percent true.

Seriously, this is a close up of the president’s face when posing with bikers because he believes that this face, which is a cross between spit-face and duck lips, looks tough.

Somewhere out there, ESPN owes Jemele Hill an apology for being the first reporter to openly call out what everyone knows: President Trump openly supports, roots for, shares his friends and family plan minutes with, and coddles white supremacists.