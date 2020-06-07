Snoop Dogg Says He's Voting For The First Time in 2020 to Get Trump Out

Snoop Dogg roasts Trump at a Comedy Central event in 2011. Photo : Andrew H. Walker ( Getty Images )

West Coast rapper and internet uncle Snoop Dogg says he will be making his voice heard at the ballot box this year—for the first time in his life.



During an interview with Big Boy for Real 92.3 in which the rapper is wearing a head wraps and holding a signature fat blunt, Snoop revealed that he hadn’t been aware that he could vote given his criminal history.

“For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote cause you had a criminal record,” he said. “My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”

But it’s safe to say that a huge driving factor in Snoop’s decision to do his civic duty this year is the insane fact that Donald Trump is President of the United States.

“I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m gonna get out and vote cause I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” Snoop said .

It’s as good a motivating factor as any, in my opinion.

During the interview, Snoop also referenced his history of calling out Trump—specifically during a 2011 Comedy Central roast of the former star of The Apprentice.

“Donald says he wants to run for president and move on into the White House,” Snoop joked at the time. “Why not? It wouldn’t be the first time you kicked a black family out of their home.”