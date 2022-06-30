For the past few years, Black social media influencers and content creators have put social media companies on notice that they play a major role in what goes viral on their platforms and deserve to be recognized (and compensated) for their work. Since then, TikTok, YouTube and others have gone out of their way to launch programs designed to support and nurture creators of color. After all, a world without our dance videos, beauty tutorials and duets would not be a fun place to be.

Now Snapchat is working with Google Pixel, UNCMMN, and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Media to support the work of Black content creators through their Black Creator Accelerator program. The year-long program begins in November 2022 and will provide 25 Black content creators with a $10,000 per month stipend to support their efforts from idea to execution, personal mentorship, networking opportunities and access to workshops led by experts across Snapchat. Google Pixel will also provide brand new Quick Tap to Snap-enabled Pixel 7 Pro devices.

Eligible applicants must be emerging content creators who are 18 years or older and self-identify as Black. They must also create positive content that aligns with Snapchat’s values of empathy and kindness. The company says this program is a part of a larger effort to level the playing field and provide more opportunities for Black content creators to find success on the platform.

“Black creators face unique systemic barriers across the creator industry— from disparities in compensation and attribution, to toxic experiences and more,” the company said in a statement. “We believe one of the ways we can help remove some of those barriers is to provide mentorship and financial resources to emerging Black creators in the early stages of their professional career.”

Creators can apply to the program at 523.snap.com through August 12.