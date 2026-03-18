The Freshest Sneakers You Need in Your Shoe Collection Now

Sneakers have evolved from shoes meant for basketball players to becoming fashion statements off the court. From the Jordan 1 Retro OG becoming a wardrobe staple in every color to the New Balance x Joe Freshgoods turning a comfortable shoe into a standout piece, sneaker culture has given everyone the confidence to show off their style. Let’s take a look at the pairs that have every sneaker lover running up a tab at the nearest shop.
Kobe 3 Low Pronto “Pink Quartz”
The latest release of the new Kobe joints has sneakerheads in a frenzy. The “Pink Quartz” offers so much to the eye with its latest design that it will be hard to focus on the court.
Nike “Foamposite One”
The Nike “Foamposite One” was a 90s basketball classic worn by the most reputable NBA stars. Today, it’s a streetwear staple that both men and women style off and on the court. Check out how Notorious Kia styles them up.
Nike “Air Force One”
You can’t call yourself a sneakerhead if you don’t have the Nike “Air Force 1” in your closet. This pair, shared by TikToker @dee.hartwell, is pretty fire.
Adidas “Superstar II”
The classic hard-toe Adidas is such a GOATED shoe. The patent leather version of the shoe is such an amazing option to add to your closet.
Fenty x Puma “Avanti”
Rihanna was on our necks with her sneaker design. The iconic collaboration with Puma made women feel they could still rock sneakers while staying trendy.
Nike “Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG”
Jordan 1 Retro OGs are essential for any sneaker collection. They are timeless, stylish, and perfect for everyone. This versatile shoe works with any fashion style.
Joe Freshgood x New Balance “9060”
Chicago’s own Joe Freshgoods created a masterpiece with the New Balance 9060. Beyond being incredibly comfortable, the bold colorways are designed to turn even the simplest outfit into a standout look.
New Balance “1906R”
If the “9060” is on your radar, the New Balance “1906R” should be next. This lifestyle silhouette is the perfect mix of comfort and style, featuring colorways that demand attention.
Brooks “Cascadia”
It looks like the traditional running shoe brand, Brooks, has something to say. They released this lifestyle shoe design that is quickly becoming a brand we need to keep our eyes on. Lifestyle influencer Ticara Devone styled the shoes nicely.
Nike “Shox”
When it comes to rocking the Nike “Shox,” it takes a certain level of fashion boldness to step out in them. This shoe will make you feel like you are walking on air.
Nike “Air Jordan 4 Denim Worn Blue”
While the Jordan 4 has a naturally masculine silhouette, this denim version softens the look with a feminine touch. The denim sneakers are a great option to elevate your favorite Canadian tuxedo.
Nike Jordan 6 ‘Infrared”
This classic Jordan sneaker was such a popular drop in the 90s that actors would be spotted wearing them in some of our favorite shows. Decades later, these shoes are still fly in any weather.
Adidas “Samba”
Looking to keep your fit cool and casual? The Adidas “Sambas” are a great option. From the office to happy hour, these shoes offer so much versatility.
Nike Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue”
The “Gamma Blue” is such a well-structured shoe that it makes a sweatsuit or a business suit look equally good.
Nike “GT Future”
Nike knew they had a problem on their hands when they released the “GT Future.” For the basketball players, the shoe design is so sickening that anyone wearing these can go straight from basketball shorts to casual wear. Even celebrities like Wale had to land a partnership with the brand to get his own signature color.
Nike “Air Max 95”
“Air Max 95” is another staple shoe that is a must-have in your closet. With spring approaching, the neon OG colorway is perfect to show off how fly you really are.
Off-White “Jordan 5”
Sneaker lovers who still want a touch of luxury are always going to reach for a pair of Off-White Jordan 5s. The intricate shoe design reflects luxury, while the structured Jordan shoe remains true to the street culture.
Kirk Franklin has never been one of those gospel artists that does what’s expected, with his music and his opinions on pop culture happenings often being in stark contrast to the broader gospel community. And his latest opinions on the church and all the chaos happening through ICE is yet another example of that.
If you noticed, there haven’t been too many gospel singers or church leaders getting involved or even sharing their two cents about ICE and the fact that they’re wreaking havoc nationwide. And for Franklin, enough is clearly enough. Speaking to Baller Alert on the red carpet before the 2026 Grammys, Franklin shared that the church ought to be more “intentional” about saying something and that they should be putting their hands to work and caring for others since the government doesn’t look to be doing so.
In a surprising statement, he also mentioned the fact that Jesus’ parents were immigrants. Which, if you think about it—he just might have a point. Biblically, at the time that Jesus was born, he and his parents had to leave for Egypt because there was an order from King Herod at the time to kill newborn male baby boys under two years old born in Bethlehem. Based off definition, that would technically make Jesus and his family refugees as they were literally leaving their home country out of fear and persecution. While they did take up residence in Egypt, they all eventually decided to move to Nazareth to continue raising Jesus.
“I think that we should be very intentional about being very vocal about, first of all, Jesus’ momma and daddy were immigrants. So we just need to be very careful to not be arrogant and prideful. And I think that we need to get in the streets and to be able to save and love as many people as we can,” Franklin said. “And when I say ‘save,’ I’m not talking about just their souls—I’m talking about their lives.”
He continued: “We need to be feeding people, taking care of people, looking out for people. Because the way this government is happening, with this change in AI, it’s gonna put a lot of people out of work. So we need to be more compassionate about the human race.”
Sadly, even though Franklin had a point, some folks on social media didn’t exactly agree.
“He working my nerves and I cant believe Im saying this,” said one user on Instagram.
“Kirk… Not right now,” said another.
“This is what Malcolm x was talking about how politics and entertainment should not go together it’s clownish smh,” one other user noted.
However, there were some folks who understood where folks were coming from.
“He’s right. Technically they were because traveled from Nazareth to Bethlehem and then to Egypt. You guys should read your Bible for clarity,” one user wrote on social media.
“Majority of people have never read a Bible or any book in their life for that matter so this would go over their head,” said another.
Added one other person: “The same people cheering on ice attacking people in the street would of cheered on the Roman soldiers while they pierce Jesus’s side.”
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as we take the time to look back on the life of Dr. King, we also want to honor those who have helped uplift his legacy and the legacy of multiple civil rights leaders in the United States: their children. From the King family to the Jackson family, here is what the children of our vital civil rights leaders are doing today.
Yolanda Denise King
Yolanda Denise King, the eldest child of her parents, was an actress who helped cement Black history in film before her passing in 2007 at the age of 51, according to TIME magazine. On camera, she portrayed important figures in Black history, such as Rosa Parks in the miniseries “King” and Malcolm X’s widow in “Death of a Prophet.” She also owned a production company named Higher Ground, which sought to “educate, empower and entertain,” per TIME magazine.
Martin Luther King III
Per his Instagram bio, Martin Luther King III is a global human rights activist. He is the co-founder of the nonprofit community action group Drum Major Institute and the nonprofit organization Realizing the Dream. He is also co-host of the “My Legacy” podcast and co-author of the book of the same title, which inspires others to consider how their daily actions can help them create their own legacies. On his social media, King often shares Black history moments and inspiring messages.
Dexter Scott King
Dexter Scott King was appointed CEO of the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in 1993, just four years after he had stepped down from his position as the head of the center’s operations in 1989, according to PEOPLE. He told the magazine that he had struggled to reach the position of CEO as he had been criticized for the way he had run the center before. Along with his brother Martin Luther King III, he was also in charge of his father’s estate, per PEOPLE.
King passed in January 2024 from prostate cancer.
Dr Bernice Albertine King
According to her website, Dr. Bernice Albertine King is a peace advocate, strategist and global thought leader. She is also the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. On her social media, King continues to honor her father’s legacy and uplift those without a platform. Recently, she has shared posts spreading awareness about ICE raids and the families who have been affected by them.
The children of Dr. Cleveland Sellers and Gwendolyn Sellers are following the example their father set for them. Bakari Sellers is a civil rights activist, political commentator for CNN and an attorney for Strom Law Firm. He was included in the Forbes 2025 America’s Best-In-State Lawyers list. He has published three books: the 2020 memoir “My Vanishing Country,” the 2022 children’s book “Who Are Your People,” and the 2024 political book “The Moment: Thoughts on the Race Reckoning That Wasn’t and How We All Can Move Forward Now.”
Cleveland Sellers III
Brother of Bakari, Cleveland Sellers III doesn’t lead a very public life, but according to LinkedIn, he works as the general manager of the Americas market for Foundever, a customer experience technology company. He is also a board member of the nonprofit agency Urban League of Central Carolinas, which works to empower the community to achieve financial stability and social justice, according to the website. The organization offers youth programs, initiatives to empower fathers, alternatives to violence, programs that help formerly incarcerated Black men re-enter society, and a workforce development program.
Dr. Nosizwe Sellers
Sister of Bakari and Cleveland III, Dr. Nosizwe Sellers works for the VA Southeast Network (VISN 7), a healthcare service for veterans across Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, she is the chief consultant for Primary Care, a central resource and advocate for primary care for eight VA medical facilities.
In March 2025, Sellers was recognized for her work by being awarded the Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) status from the American College of Healthcare Executives, per the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Jonathan Jackson
Son of Rev. Jesse Jackson and Jacqueline Jackson, Congressman Jonathan Jackson is an activist currently serving his second term as the U.S. representative for Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. According to his website, Jackson is also a spokesperson for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a nonprofit civil rights organization founded by his father and an advocate for public education.
Santita Jackson
Jonathan’s sister Santita Jackson is both an entertainer and a political commentator. She has toured with the likes of Roberta Flack and performed the national anthem for President Bill Clinton’s second inauguration. In 1992, she was also Michelle Obama’s maid of honor at her wedding to Barack Obama, according to the Lookingglass Theatre Company. Currently, she hosts her own radio show, “The Santita Jackson Show,” which can be watched on YouTube.
Jesse Jackson Jr.
Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. served as a representative for Illinois between 1995 and 2012 before resigning due to health issues, according to the BBC. Since then, he has helped support his father, Rev. Jesse Jackson, as his part-time caregiver after the elder Jackson was hospitalized for progressive supranuclear palsy in November 2025 and released just a week later.
Speaking with USA TODAY, Jackson said, “It’s an honor and a blessing to help care for my father,” but also added that it has been “mentally, emotionally and financially” taxing for the Jackson family. In October 2025, Jackson announced his bid for election to Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District for the 2026 cycle.
Yusef Jackson
Rev. Jesse Jackson’s son Yusef Jackson has a decorated belt of impressive career achievements. He is a director on the board of Soho House & Co Inc and is a private investor, attorney, entrepreneur and corporate advisor, according to the Soho House & Co site. He also serves on the board of Uniting Voices Chicago and works as the chief operating officer of his father’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition, according to Jackson’s LinkedIn.
Jacqueline Jackson
Preferring to stay out of the public eye, Rev. Jesse Jackson’s daughter Jacqueline Jackson has little information about her available to the public. However, in an interview with USA TODAY, her brother Jesse Jackson Jr. said she had recently put her teaching career “on hold” to be a full-time caregiver for her father.
Andrea Young
Andrea Young, daughter of civil rights leader Andrew Young and equal education advocate Jean Young, is the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia. According to the ACLU of Georgia, she has dedicated her career to defending the civil and human rights of all marginalized people. She has contributed to national and international policies, such as the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Act and the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act, which sanctioned South Africa’s former apartheid regime.
Paula Young Shelton
Daughter of Andrew Young, Paula Young Shelton is using her platform as an author to write award-winning children’s books about Black history. Her works include the 2011 Cooperative Children’s Book Center Choices winner “Child of the Civil Rights Movement” and “Just Like Jesse Owens,” a picture book she wrote with her father. She is a first-grade teacher in Washington, D.C., according to Penguin Random House.
Andrew “Bo” Young
Andrew “Bo” Young III is an entrepreneur and a board member of Greenwood, a mobile banking platform for Black and Latino people. The platform was inspired by Tulsa’s early 20th-century Greenwood District, also known as “Black Wall Street,” and aims to help Black and Latino communities flourish financially, according to the Greenwood site.
Lisa Young Alston
Before her passing in March 2025, Andrew and Jean Young’s daughter Lisa Young Alston devoted her time to caring for others by advocating for education, volunteering at local schools in Atlanta and serving as a member of the Atlanta chapter of Jack and Jill of America to nurture future African American leaders through volunteer and philanthropic work. She was also an active member of First Congregational Church, her local church, according to her public obituary.
Reena Denise Evers-Everette
Daughter of civil rights icons Medgar Evers and Myrlie Evers-Williams, Reena Denise Evers-Everette is the executive director of the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute. At the institute, she continues to uplift her father’s legacy and advocate for modern civil and human rights alongside her mother, Myrlie Evers-Williams, according to the Jackson, Mississippi, tourism site. Last year, she spoke with Mississippi Public Broadcasting to honor her father’s legacy for his 100th Birthday celebration.
James Van Dyke Evers
The youngest son of Medgar Evers and Myrlie Evers-Williams, James Van Dyke Evers, is a professional photographer who has captured significant moments in Black history, such as his mother’s invocation at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013, according to NPR.
Darrell Kenyatta Evers
Darrell Kenyatta Evers was an expressive painter whose art focused on the topics of prejudice and his father’s life and death. He was also an entrepreneur who created Intellikey Labs in Burbank, California, with his wife. The laboratory was one of the nation’s largest quality control DVD companies, according to The Washington Post. He passed away in 2001.
John Miles Lewis
John Miles Lewis, the only child of Rep. John Lewis and Lillian Miles Lewis, keeps a low profile. He has an artistic side and focused on a music career in the early 2000s, according to The Washington Post. However, he helps carry forward his family’s legacy through the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation. In 2022, when the foundation launched, Lewis noted that it was his father’s vision to support good work, inspire “good troublemaking,” and make the world a better place, according to the business publication, The Nonprofit Times.
Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz
Daughter of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz, Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz is a college professor, award-winning author of the historical fiction novel “X” and an advocate for youth empowerment, according to her site. Last August, Shabazz gave a talk at the National Civil Rights Museum to honor her father’s legacy in celebration of his 100th birthday, according to The Voice.
Attallah Shabazz
Attallah Shabazz keeps a largely low profile outside of the public eye, but in a 1989 interview with Rolling Stone, she told the magazine her dad was “big fun,” and she has warm memories of her childhood with him.
“It was wholesome, it was quaint. As grand a nationalist as Malcolm X was, he was an even grander parent. He was big fun,” she said.
Qubilah Shabazz spent part of her early adult years in Paris as a translator before moving back to the United States with her young son, Malcolm Shabazz. Back in the U.S., Shabazz was arrested in 1995 for plotting to kill Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, whom she believed was responsible for her father’s assassination. According to PEOPLE, she accepted a plea deal that required her to undergo a two-year drug and psychiatric program in San Antonio. Now she keeps a low profile.
Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz
Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz was a theater arts major but has chosen to remain largely out of the spotlight. However, in 2018, Gamilah and her sisters launched the clothing line Malcolm X Legacy to help rebrand their father’s image, which they felt had been distorted, according to The New Yorker.
Malaak Shabazz
The youngest of the daughters, Malaak Shabazz, never met her father before he was assassinated. However, she was taught about his legacy by her mother, according to PEOPLE. Malaak prefers to keep a low profile, studied biochemistry in college and has only publicly spoken about her father’s legacy on rare occasions. In a 2015 interview with France 24, Malaak said she believed the world would be a better place if he were still alive.
Malikah Shabazz
Malikah Shabazz was the twin sister of Malaak Shabazz and, like her sister, learned about her father’s legacy through their mother. She studied architecture and founded a national mentorship program for students. Shabazz was found dead at age 56 in her Brooklyn apartment in 2021. She died of natural causes after “being ill for some time”, according to The Root.
Juandalynn Abernathy is a soprano concert singer. She began singing in church as a young girl, which served as a source of comfort after her family’s home in Montgomery, Alabama, was bombed on Jan. 10, 1957, according to the Tanne Foundation, an awards and grants organization for the arts. Her talent led to a master’s degree from the Boston Conservatory of Music and a scholarship from the Goethe-Institut in Munich, Germany. She has had a decorated career performing internationally and was recently honored as a 2025 Tanne Award recipient. Today, she lives in Germany and offers vocal coaching for multiple genres, according to her site.
Ralph David Abernathy III
The Rev. Ralph David Abernathy III was a Georgia state senator between 1992 and 1999, according to USA TODAY. Throughout his career, he helped create firearm legislation to protect minors and worked to protect his father’s legacy before his death in due to colon cancer March 2016.
Kwame Luthuli Abernathy
Kwame Luthuli Abernathy lives a life outside the public eye as an attorney in Atlanta and ran as a candidate for Atlanta City Council District 9 in 2017, emphasizing a platform of community safety, according to his social media.
Michael Julian Bond
Michael Julian Bond, the son of civil rights icon Julian Bond, is a member of the Atlanta City Council. He was first elected in 1993 to represent District 3 and returned to the council in 2009 to serve in the Post 1 At-Large seat. Bond remains a diligent public servant, according to the Atlanta City Council. As a legislator, he has authored and co-authored more than 1,000 pieces of legislation—more per term than any other member in Atlanta’s history, per council records.
Phyllis Jane Bond McMillan
Phyllis Jane Bond McMillan, the eldest child of Julian Bond and Alice Clopton, maintains a private life but contributes to her family’s historical record through academic projects through the Julian Bond Oral History Project.
Like his brothers and sisters, Jeffrey Alvin Bond, the fourth child of Julian Bond and Alice Clopton, maintains a largely private life while serving as a dedicated protector of their family’s place in American history through the Julian Bond Oral History Project.
Elisabeth Williams-Omilami, the daughter of civil rights leaders the Rev. Hosea Williams and Juanita T. Williams, continues her parents’ legacy of advocacy. She serves as president of Hosea Helps—also known as Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless—the largest Black-owned food bank in the Southeast. She is also an actress who appeared as a caseworker in the 2009 drama “The Blind Side” and played the role of a teacher in the 1999 political drama “Selma, Lord, Selma.”
Hosea Williams II
Hosea Williams II passed away from leukemia in 1998 at age 43, according to CBS News, but worked throughout his life to continue his father’s legacy in civil rights activism. In an interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” his daughter Porsha Williams noted she never saw her grandfather or father stop their advocacy work. She credited their lifelong dedication as the inspiration for her own work with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Barbara Williams Emerson
The eldest daughter of civil rights leaders, the Rev. Hosea Williams and Juanita T. Williams, Dr. Barbara Williams Emerson has spent her life extending her family’s fight for human rights. She is the president of Emerson Educational and Management Consultants and a founding board member of Be The Change People Inc., an organization that supports disadvantaged students pursuing medicine and health sciences in Uganda, according to the non-partisan organization, SCOPE50.
Dr. Marcia Young Cantarella
Dr. Marcia Young Cantarella, the daughter of civil rights leader Whitney Young Jr., is the author of “I CAN Finish College: The Overcome Any Obstacle and Get Your Degree Guide.” The book is a resource designed to help first-generation, low-income, and underrepresented students complete their degrees. Cantarella has a distinguished career as an educator, having served as an associate dean at Hunter College, a dean at Princeton University, and a senior administrator at New York University’s College of Arts and Sciences, according to the book’s site.
Lauren Young Casteel
Lauren Young Casteel was the president and CEO of The Women’s Foundation of Colorado, a community-funded project that aims to protect and advance gender, racial, and financial equity for all Colorado women, but retired from the foundation in January 2025. She now serves as a board member for the Independent Sector, a national membership organization that advocates for nonprofits and philanthropic groups, according to their site.
Jacqueline “Cookie” Hamer Flakes
Jacqueline “Cookie” Hamer Flakes—daughter of civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer and her husband, Perry “Pap” Hamer—helped honor her mother’s memory with the 2022 book “Mama Fannie: Growing Up the Daughter of Civil Rights Icon Fannie Lou Hamer.” She spoke about her mother’s legacy at events across the country, including a book launch at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson and a Juneteenth celebration in Holly Springs. She was also an honorary member of Youth Against Gang Activities (YAGA) in Mississippi. Flakes passed away from breast cancer on March 27, 2023, at the age of 56, according to her public obituary.
Lenora “Nook” Hamer Flakes
Lenora “Nook” Hamer Flakes was a lifelong resident of Ruleville, Mississippi. According to Mississippi Today, she worked as the water clerk at Ruleville City Hall for 26 years before her retirement in 2015. She passed away on July 13, 2019, at age 53.
As hard as it may be to believe, 2026 marks the five-year anniversary of Issa Rae’s iconic show, “Insecure.” The show–which centered around the life and times of Issa Dee, her crew of friends, and the ups and downs of living, loving and working in Los Angeles–became a cultural staple and helped usher back “appointment television,” especially where millennials were concerned.
Across the shows five seasons, “Insecure” secured multiple Emmy, Critics Choice and NAACP Image award nominations and a handful of wins; prompted multiple internet memes and GIFs; and served a template for what modern-day, successful shows about a group of friends existing looked like.
So in honor of the show and it’s undeniable legacy that we thought we’d check in to see exactly what the cast is up to now and the successes they’ve garnered in the time since “Insecure” went off the air. Keep reading to find out more!
Issa Rae- “Issa Dee”
To say Issa Rae’s Hollywood career has continuously been in an upswing since “Insecure” ended in 2021 would arguably be putting it lightly. She’s been in numerous films since the show said goodbye like the Oscar-winning “American Fiction,” “Barbie” (where she played the president), “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” She also produced the popular 2025 comedy, “One of Them Days” starring SZA and Keke Palmer. Outside of Hollywood, Rae has leaned more into her entrepreneurial side by launching her own brand of (delicious) prosecco, Viarae and in 2024, her first fine dining restaurant, Somerville.
Yvonne Orji- “Molly Carter”
The same year “Insecure” came to an end was the same year that Yvonne Orji released her memoir” Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me into the Life of My Dreams” and starred in “Vacation Friends” starring opposite Lil Rel Howery and John Cena. Two years later, she combatted a Juneteenth killer in the hilarious movie, “The Blackening,” secured a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television, and filmed the sequel, “Vacation Friends 2.” In 2025, she landed a gig as the host for Netflix’s “Pop the Balloon” live dating series and made her directorial debut with the short film “Jamaal: A Day in the Life of a Black Man With No Additional Trauma.”
Natasha Rothwell- “Kelli Prenny”
First things first–let us just say that we wanted a second season of Natasha Rothwell’s 2024 Hulu show, “How to Die Alone!” We were robbed, OK?! Anyway, thankfully, things are still looking up for her as she’s been in some pretty cool projects since then like “The White Lotus” and overall since “Insecure” ended, like the Timothy Chalamet-led film, “Wonka” in 2023 and the animated film “Wish.”
Amanda Seales- “Tiffany DuBois”
2025 Root 100 honoree Amanda Seales, who portrayed the bougie but funny Tiffany DuBois, has spent much her time post-“Insecure” speaking truth to power through her podcast “Small Doses with Amanda Seales” and her eponymous show. And while she may have had a few viral moments thanks to her 2024 interview with Shannon Sharpe and that Jubilee video where she debated against 20 conservatives–it’s been a minute since we’ve seen her on-camera. But 2026 might change that and she could be back on our screens in no time. Only time will tell.
Jay Ellis- “Lawrence Walker”
Similar to Rae, Jay Ellis (a.k.a. Lawrence) has also been on a consistent run since “Insecure.” Whether its starring in major movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” or “Freaky Tales” or binge-worthy shows like “Running Point” and “All Her Fault”–there’s no debating that Ellis has been booked and busy! Somehow, he’s also released a memoir, had a baby, and completed an off-Broadway play Duke & Roya. (Wow, all of this and we don’t have any Woot-Woots on our phone, go figure). Anyways, keep it up, Jay!
Christina Elmore- “Condola Hayes”
While being an actress and playing the woman who arguably broke up Issa and Lawrence’s reconciliation–otherwise known as Condola (not to be confused with Condolezza/Condolences/Contraception/Crayola)–was fun for Christina Elmore, we can bet that she’s having a lot of fun as a mommy to her third child. She welcomed her daughter in 2024, which was the same year the HBO show “The Girl on the Bus” came out.
Sarunas Jackson- “Dro Peña”
While we still have some outstanding questions about the true nature of Dro (played by Sarunas Jackson) and Candace’s marriage, we can truly say that Jackson took on the role effortlessly. That’s probably why he was able secure a longstanding gig on Freeform’s “Good Trouble” and later in Apple TV’s 2025 hit show, “Presumed Innocent,” starring alongside acting heavy-hitters like Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga.
Jean Elie- “Ahmal Dee”
Life has been pretty good for Jean Elie, who hilariously played Issa’s gay little brother. In addition to co-creating AllBlk’s popular show “Send Help” alongside Mike Gauyo, he’s also in the process of crowdfunding for a new vertical series “Living Practical.” For just $10 as part of his Patreon subscription, people can receive a producer credit on the show and a share in 30 percent of the revenue the show generates. In between all of that, he also starred in the 2023 film “Another Happy Day” and served as a creative consultant on the forthcoming Disney+ show, “Wonder Man,” starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. On a personal front, Elie married the love of his life and welcomed their first child in July 2025.
Kendrick Sampson- “Nathan Campbell”
Kendrick Sampson (a.k.a. Lyft Bae) may not have gotten the happy ended some fans wanted at the end of “Insecure,” but things have definitely looked up for him in the year’s since the show’s ending. In addition to starring in a cute, Prime Video romcom, “Something From Tiffanys,” he’s also set to star as Quincy Jones in the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, which hits theaters April 2026. His activism is also still going strong through both his organization BLD PWR and his personal social media presence.
Y’lan Noel- “Daniel King”
If you were looking to keep up with fine-ass Daniel, played by Y’lan Noel on social media since “Insecure” said goodbye in 2021–you’d have better luck trying to find a needle in a haystack as Noel doesn’t post like that. Instead, you’re going to have to be intentional about catching his onscreen work such as the 2024 Apple TV period drama series, “Lady in the Lake,” the satirical thriller film “A Lot of Nothing,” or have a keen ear to pick out some of his voice acting like he did in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.”
Wade Allain-Marcus- “Derek DuBois”
Things have been somewhat quiet when it comes to Wade Allain-Marcus–that is, if you don’t count his film remake of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” which came out in 2024. The film had a theatrical release before finding a home on BET+. If television is more your speed, then check him out in the British, psychological thriller “Eric” on Netflix.
Leonard Robinson- “Taurean Jackson”
Though comedic actor Leonard Robinson, who played Molly’s coworker-turned-hubby Taurean, took about an eight month break from doing comedy due to the sad death of his father in 2024, he’s since returned to comedy clubs, performing hilarious sets and connecting with fans and others through good laughs and a good time. You can currently catch him putting on or acting in productions at the Groundlings Theater in LA, if you’re in Southern California. If TV is more your speed, then check him out in the “Mythic Quest” spinoff “Side Quest,” which aired in March 2025 on Apple TV.
Tristen J. Winger- “Thug Yoda”
You can thank Tristen J. Winger’s character Thug Yoda for making it almost second-nature to pronounce all words beginning with a “c” with a “b” instead (ex: Blorox bleach instead of Chlorox bleach, bare bears instead of Care Bears, you get the picture.) But outside of hilariously changing the cultural lexicon, Winger has also had more time in front of the camera since “Insecure’s” ending thanks to the short-lived CBS comedy, “So Help Me Todd.” He’s also done some voice acting on Adult Swim’s “Oh My God… Yes!”
Neil Brown Jr. – “Chad Kerr”
We think we can all agree that there was no other person who could’ve perfectly played Chad like Neil Brown Jr. did. Thankfully, his comedic talents and overall acting prowess helped him secure roles in other projects like “Seal Team,”(which aired for seven seasons, ending in October 2024), “The Equalizer,” “The Walking Dead, “and more. In April 2025, Brown Jr. was announced as one of the cast members for the upcoming “Martin” spinoff on BET+, “Varnell Hill.”
Alexander Hodge- “Andrew Tan”
Though we’re ultimately happy Molly got her happy ending in the end, we still need justice for AsianBae, a.k.a. Andre Tan who was played by Alexander Hodge because he was a good dude! Regardless, it looks as if life has been good to Hodge in real life as he’s been able to secure roles in multiple television and film projects since “Insecure” went off the air, including: “Gross Pointe Garden Society” (2025), “Joy Ride” (2023), “She Taught Love” (2024), “Which Brings Me to You” (2023), and more.
Leon Thomas- “Neighbor Bae”
While some Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” fans may have immediately recognized Leon Thomas as Neighbor Bae in “Insecure,” others got their first glimpse at an artist who would soon go from being in the background as a pretty successful singer-songwriter for other big name stars to Grammy-nominated music artist himself years later. Though he may have temporarily put down his acting bag, he picked up his music bag and went full-speed ahead thanks to the release of his 2024 album “Mutt and the subsequent “Mutt: Deluxe” in 2025– of which earned him six nominations at the 2026 Grammys. He’s also set to go on tour with Bruno Mars later in the year.
Even if you’re a person who generally likes to Netflix and chill, New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate. And when it comes to partying, no one does it like celebrities. The end of 2025 was no exception as some of our favorite Black celebrities rang in the new year in their own special way in cities all across the country.
From electrifying performances to a surprise proposal, we’re looking at how some of our favorite Black celebs rang in the new year.
Ciara & Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson spent their New Year’s Eve together in Times Square.
Ciara
Ciara took to the stage in Times Square to show off her best moves.
Diana Ross
Diana Ross took the stage to perform a medley of her hits for millions of fans in Times Square.
Mariah Carey
The Queen of Christmas kept the party going into the new year.
50 Cent
Rapper 50 Cent spent his New Year’s Eve in Miami, partying with Flo Rida and Flavor Flav at E11EVEN.
Don Lemon
Journalist Don Lemon was outside in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve.
DL Hugley
Comedian and actor D.L. Hughley was among the celebrities who rang in the new year with Don Lemon in New Orleans.
G Herbo
Rapper G Herbo made the night even more special by proposing to his girlfriend Taina Williams at NeYo and Terrance J’s party in Miami.
Lewis Hamilton
F1 driver Lewis Hamilton showed up at Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen.
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper performed at the Chicago Riverwalk for fans who braved the cold temps.
Ice Spice
Ice Spice celebrated her 26th birthday on January 1. She got it in at the gym on NYE for one last workout in 2025.
2 Chainz
Rapper 2 Chainz spent his night at Miami’s Brooklyn Chop House at a party hosted by NeYo and Terrance J.
NeYo
NeYo performed for guests at his New Year’s Eve party at Brooklyn Chop House in Miami.
After two federal judges issued President Donald Trump an ultimatum regarding SNAP benefits, the Trump administration has finally put forth a plan to keep millions of Americans from starving… at least for now.
We previously told you millions went without SNAP benefits starting Nov. 1 after Congress failed to come to an agreement over funding. The pause to food assistance marked the first time in history SNAP had ever been cut off. Expectedly, Democrats, Republicans, human rights activists and federal judges pushed back against the president, who ultimately had the power to overturn this unprecedented issue.
Several states took legal action against the administration. In Massachusetts, Judge Indira Talwani ruled that the government is required to tap into emergency money for SNAP, even if it’s just making partial payments. She gave Trump until Monday (Nov. 3) to come up with a plan to make it happen.
In response to the judge’s ruling, Trump took to his social media app, Truth Social, saying he “instructed our lawyers to ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible.” He went on to blame Democrats for the shutdown: “If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay,” he wrote
The administration told a federal court in accordance with the Monday deadline that it will partially pay out SNAP benefits to the nearly 42 million Americans on the program. He only promised to fund assistance only during the month of November, according to the court filing. SNAP recipients are now set to receive 50 percent of what they normally would under the president’s new court order.
Under past government shutdowns, emergency money has always been used to provide food assistance for Americans. The Trump administration previously argued that money in the $5 billion contingency fund could not be used for SNAP. But after another judge in Rhode Island pushed back against Trump’s claims about funding, the administration drastically changed its tune.
In a separate lawsuit, Judge John J. McConnell, Jr. ruled in favor of Democracy Forward, the organization which requested a temporary restraining order in light of the pause to benefits, CBS News reported. On Saturday (Nov. 1), McConnell gave Trump the same Monday deadline to figure out a way to use contingency funds for SNAP. Both McConnell and Talwani ruled it’s up to the Trump administration to decide exactly how much money will be distributed.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP, sent out a memo last week declaring “the well has run dry.” For over a month, Congress has been at a stand still regarding federal funding. Democrats want Republicans to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies for Americans; Republicans want the government to open up before any negotiations can be made.
“Right now, the problem is everybody wants to win,” W.V. Sen. Jim Justice said of the current debacle. “And you’ve got a lot of people really hurting, and that really upsets me,” the Republican continued.
While most people were outside still celebrating Halloween on Saturday (Nov.1), a handful of Black stars and celebrities gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala, honoring movie director Ryan Coogler.
The 14th annual event, put on by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, highlights creatives whose work has reshaped their respective fields. Given the massive success of Coogler’s movie “Sinners,” it was only fitting that Coogler be one of this year’s honorees alongside painter and artist Mary Corse.
During his acceptance speech, Coogler beautifully reflected on his journey in filmmaking, finding community in Los Angeles, and making beautiful art while “existing in that zone of art, utility and commerce” as a Black person in America.
But seeing as how this event is one of L.A.’s most prestigious galas and was presented in partnership with Gucci, you already know some of our favorite Black stars showed up and showed out on the red carpet! From a very dapper Damson Idris to a truly stunning Queen Latifah, keep reading to see how these fashionably famous faces and more popped out!
Ryan and Zinzi Coogler
Honoree Ryan Coogler and his wife Zinzi showed up looking every bit like a Black Barbie and Ken. We can’t wait to see them once again on a red carpet holding some gold hardware in their hand real soon.
Queen Latifah
When it comes to Queen Latifah, we can always count on her to give us an effortless slay from her hair down to her outfit. LACMA 2025 was no exception!
Quinta Brunson
This ain’t Janine Teagues! Quinta Brunson made sure to step out in a simple yet chic black dress that perfectly complimented her short and sweet pixie cut.
Angela Bassett
If there’s one thing the “Queen Mother” Angela Bassett is going to do, it’s have fun and serve an amazing look on a carpet. This fringe, chartreuse dress is a moment all on its own!
Damson Idris
When has Damson Idris not given suave, smooth and debonair? While you try to answer that question, we’ll continue to admire his gray look at this year’s LACMA gala.
Doja Cat
Tapped as the musical guest for the evening, Doja Cat made a stunning appearance in this orange-gold, sequined dress with a show-stopping, thigh-high split.
Ryan Destiny
Model and actress Ryan Destiny came through in an ethereal white gown and a slicked back hairdo, making her look even more angelic than she usually looks on the runways and in fashion spreads.
Ava DuVernay
One of the most regal looks of the night, movie director Ava DuVernay shined in a light gray, muted lavender dress and flawless ‘locs.
Cynthia Bailey
Supermodel and former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey popped out on her velvet suit, tie steez and blonde curls. Move over, Justin Timberlake!
Tessa Thompson
Fresh off the release of her film”Hedda,” (which is available to stream now on Prime Video), Tessa Thompson sparkled in a silver turtleneck dress!
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo may have had bedazzled eyes on her dress, but all eyes couldn’t help but be fixated on her for this dramatic and shiny look!
Miles Caton
Miles Caton, the breakout star from Coogler’s “Sinners,” stopped by alongside his co-star Omar Benson Miller (fourth from left) and others looking clean and smooth for the night’s festivities.
Tyriq Withers
“Him” star Tyriq Withers brought a classic plaid pattern to the LACMA carpet and showed us all once again why he’s next up onscreen and in fashion.
Kerry Washington
The always amazing Kerry Washington made sure to strut her fashionable stuff and stop by the red carpet in this unique gown!
Let’s be real: with the tariff wars, everything starting to get more expensive — and that includes haircare, too. However, there are still styles and hacks that will save you some coins and make sure your hair is on point. That’s why we’ve created a list of ideas for you to try in case you need a new style that is also budget-friendly. And fellas, we’ve got you covered too.
Styling Your Locs
Maybe you’re trying to get the most out of your locs before booking an appointment with your loctician, and if that’s the case, we’ve got you. Here are some cute styles that will make your locs last a little longer between retwists.
Winter Haircare
However, retwists might not be your only concern. It’s getting colder, which means your haircare routine will have to change to make sure your hair stays healthy and hydrated.
Quick Weaves
Bundles can be expensive, and if you’re ballin on a budget, a quick weave is a style you could consider. Quick weaves are cheaper, versatile and chic.
Reusing Bundles
Got some braiding hair leftover? Don’t let it go to waste! Instead, you can use the spare bundles to achieve stunning looks with your natural hair, like this braided bun.
Beard Care
Guys, beard care is just as important as hair care, and these are some shaving tips to make sure you keep your skin smooth while also keeping your beard clean.
Mini Twists
If you’re looking for a low-maintenance style for your natural hair this winter, then mini twists are the way to go. They’re pretty, long-lasting, and will keep your hair moisturized.
Braid Your Hair
If you don’t already, it could be a good time to learn how to braid. Now, you don’t have to do elaborate styles, but a simple style can last you a long time and save you from having to book an appointment each month.
Recycle Your Wig
Ladies, before you throw away a perfectly good lacefront, why not recycle it? Turn that wig into a leave-out and get at least another month of use from it.
Water and Oil Retwist
Again, it is important to make sure your hair is well moisturized, and one easy way to do that is by making sure you retwist your hair using just oil and water.
Pixie Cut Styles
Pixie cuts are fabulous, and it’s common for them to be slicked down after hours of moulding and texturizing. And while that does look good, finger coiling your pixie is just as elegant and something you can do from home in half the time.
Silk Presses
It is silk press season, but sometimes silk presses don’t last as long as you would want them to. However, they can easily be brought back to life with some dry shampoo and a quick run over with some straighteners.
Shape Ups
It’s not always worth going to the barber for something you can do from the comfort of your home. These are some tips to follow so that you can start doing your own shape ups.
Braid Styles:
Listen…braids take a long time to take out and even longer to get them done. You might not have that time. So here is a style to try on your knotless to get extra wear out of them.
No one does homecoming like our historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and now is the time we’ve all been waiting for! With homecoming season going down all month long, we figured it’s the perfect time to check out the most stylish folks on campus, and maybe you’ll even get some inspiration for your own homecoming events coming up.
That’s why The Root is here! Homecoming season kicked off with Fort Valley State University (FVSU), South Carolina State University (SCSU) and Alabama State University (ASU). Take a look at some of the many fashion trends, hot styles and one-of-a-kind outfits you missed during the first week of homecoming.
Pretty in Pink
At ASU, homecoming game day means throwing on your cutest outfits! This student was dressed in a pink and white outfit that’s not only stylish but also comfortable.
The Men of FSVU
These men looked fly in their baggy black jeans and graphic shirts!
Making School Spirit Stylish
Have you ever seen someone dress up a school jersey quite like this?
Divine 9 at ASU
Homecoming brings out all the members of the Divine 9.
Camo at Homecoming
There’s nothing like a crisp white tee right? These men took camouflage to a new level with their simple yet stylish outfits.
SCSU Alumna
This South Carolina State University alumna said she pulled her entire outfit right from her closet… and her father’s too! She told viewers she bought her jersey for her dad during college, but when she needed a cute homecoming outfit, she snatched it right back!
Red Details
At FVSU, we noticed many dressed in red for the tailgate. These are just a few noteworthy looks.
Rocking Red Hair
We said red was a trend, right? Check out these students who styled their red hair with neutral toned outfits
Styling Timberland Boots and a Button-Up Shirt
From that funky red tie to the classic Timberland boots, this guy is the perfect example of the magic that happens when business meets streetwear.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
You can believe the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. showed up and out during homecoming.
Black and Old Gold
Homecoming gives folks the perfect opportunity to make a statement, and these folks completely nailed the assignment repping their school.
Fashion Boots
These ladies pulled up to homecoming in mini skirts and fashion boots, bringing classy and casual closer together.
SCSU Band Alumni Show Up in Style
@shantons7 joined her fiancé at SCSU’s homecoming football game. The couple sat close to the band during game day “so they could sing their songs during the football game,” she wrote on TikTok. “I was literally amazed by everything happening around me!”
If you woke up this morning hoping that the government shutdown was just a bad dream, think again. As of Wednesday (Oct. 1), the government has officially closed its doors, which means that the money flow has stopped for certain federal agencies.
As President Donald Trump and the Democrats duke it out over healthcare funding — among other things — Black Americans who stand to endure the worst effects of the shutdown are sounding off on social media about how it all will impact their pockets.
“Omg, the government is shut down! Time to dial it in on our finances. SMH,” one person wrote on X
The shutdown threatens layoffs, service cuts and a major blow to Medicaid and Medicare, all thanks to staffing shortages. Food assistance programs like the Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children are looking at empty coffers real soon, according to The New York T and BBC. For Black folks, it’s the same old song and dance.