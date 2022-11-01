Did anyone know Al B. Sure! was in such critical condition?

On Monday, Al. B. Sure’s son, Albert Brown IV, revealed in an Instagram post that his father has been in a coma for the past two months and that he was just recently released from the hospital.

While thanking his followers for the birthday wishes he’s received, his son said, “Thank u for all the concerns and worries about my family! Today is my day but this is for my pops! We need u big homie!! I love all of y’all! And appreciate all of u! And every 1 I touched and shared energy with around the world on my krazy journey! This for y’all!! and to my family I love y’all so much! Thanks for motivating me and making me feel loved always! And mom u are the greatest mom ever!!! And imma make u proud everyday!”

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the legendary R&B singer and current radio host updated fans on his current condition and thanked those who have been sending prayers his way.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote, “A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I’m alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful!#AllPraiseisDuetoAllah. I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor.”

G/O Media may get a commission low-waste beauty The Earthling Co. Beauty for the planet

If the beauty fan in your life is eco-friendly—take a gander at the Earthling Co.’s delightful, giftable options. Buy at The Earthling Co. Advertisement

Since the summer, Al B. Sure! has shared that he’s had health issues and posted multiple photos of himself before he’s gone into surgery, but has not been specific about the health problems he’s going through.

In an August Instagram post, he wrote, “Waking up daily to monitors, wires and machines keeping you stable is a new experience. I have a very humbling, newfound respect for the #Nurses #RN’s & #Doctors that are are on the #frontline and there around the clock making certain that all is well.”

Advertisement

Whatever medical issues he’s going through, hopefully, he recovers fully.