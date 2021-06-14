Simone Biles Reveals the Inspiring Words That Unlocked Her Potential in Latest Trailer for Simone vs. Herself

Image : Facebook

I hate Mondays as much as everybody else, but today, in particular, isn’t quite so bad since it means that we’re less than 24 hours away from the debut of Facebook Watch’s Simone vs. Herself.



In February, I told you alllllllllll about this latest installment in the Emmy-nominated Versus series, which will give us a sneak peek into the day-to-day life of superstar gymnast Simone Biles. And now, I come bearing gifts in the form of a new trailer ahead of the premiere.

In this new clip, the four-time Olympic gold medalist and 19-time World Champion shares her first World medal and the inspiring words that would change the trajectory of her entire gymnastics career.

“I remember my coach telling me, ‘You can’t do anything wrong at this point. Go out there and make a name for yourself. You have nothing to lose,” Biles recalls. “I was like, ‘You know what you’re right! I am a nobody!’”

In the time since, she’s gone on to completely revolutionize the sport and has been kind enough to update a few records along the way. In May, she became the first woman to complete a Yurchenko Double Pike and earlier this month, she won her 7th consecutive national women’s all-around title—the most ever by an American woman.

She’s clearly at the top of her game and hopes to inspire others to do the same.

“My gymnastics career has been filled with a lot of ups and downs despite what a lot of people may think, and, in a lot of ways, my career has felt like I’ve been trying to prove myself to others,” she said in a statement provided to The Root. “My mom has always encouraged me to be the best Simone I can be and I now have a true appreciation for what that really means, which is one of the big reasons I wanted to come back for Tokyo. I want to challenge myself to be the best Simone I can be for me and, no matter the outcome, share with my fans the process and approach I am taking along the way in the hope that it may help inspire others to be the best version of themselves too.”

Check out the latest trailer for Simone vs. Herself below and make sure you tune in on Tuesday for the show’s world premiere.