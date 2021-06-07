Simone Biles Is Running Out of Records to Break After Winning 7th Consecutive National Women's All-Around Title

Photo : Jamie Squire ( Getty Images )

On Sunday, while the rest of you heathens were crowded around your TVs watching Floyd Mayweather manhandle Logan Paul, Simone Biles was in Fort Worth, Texas, doing what she does best: breaking another damn record.



Advertisement

During the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, CNN reports that the four-time Olympic gold medalist took home her record seventh national women’s all-around title—the most won by any American woman because at this point, breaking records is just what the 24-year-old does.

According to CNN, Biles obliterated her opposition yet again with a score of 119.650, beating out runner-up Sunisa Lee by an astonishing 4.7 points. She also finished with the highest scores on vault, balance beam and floor exercise. Biles teammate, Jordan Chiles, came in third with a score of 114.450.

“I feel like I did try to enjoy it because it could be one of my last championships that I’ll attend,” Biles said after her latest brush with history. “But it’s also the road to Tokyo, and after this we have trials, so we just have to really embrace the moment.”

If there’s any athlete who’s taken the phrase “embrace the moment” to heart, it’s Biles. Imagine being so dominant at your sport that you not only have to create new tricks to keep yourself fully engaged, but you conquer existing feats that have been deemed impossible—like the Yurchenko double pike—just to make a point.

There’s a reason Biles adorns her leotards with the image of a goat—a nod to her status as the Greatest of All Time—and USA Today made it a point to put her unparalleled reign into context:

Imagine if, at the height of their careers, Tiger Woods or Serena Williams won every major. Not one or two. Every single one. For multiple years in a row. As well as every other big tournament they entered. That’s what Biles is doing. She hasn’t lost an all-around competition since 2013. She and Japan’s Kohei Uchimura are the only two gymnasts to win every major international all-around title for an entire Olympic cycle, and Biles would have done it a second time this quadrennium if not for taking a year off after winning all of the things in the leadup to the Rio Games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I feel like every single championship stands out for a different reason, but this one stands out specifically because it’s the road to Tokyo,” Biles said. “We came out here, and we did what we were supposed to.”

The US Olympic team trials begin on June 24 in St. Louis, with the Tokyo Olympics set to begin at the end of July.