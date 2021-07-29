*Deep, heavy, Negro spiritual sigh*

This has been one helluva week, right?

I mean, between all da discourse surrounding DaBaby and Simone Biles—I think we all could use a bit of good news, right?

Advertisement

Well, luckily for you and me, it looks like Silk Sonic has given us just that! The newly formed music duo composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak both dropped a flyer last night paired with nothing but random emojis and, well, take a look for yourself:

That’s right, all of us are invited to “Silk Sonic’s Summertime Jam” to kick off the weekend right. After nearly five months since the release of their smash hit “Leave the Door Open,” will this be the weekend that we’ve all been waiting for?

Knowing Bruno and Anderson, probably not. They’ve been trolling us off and on with talks of an album release for some time now (and I know y’all remember how they played in our faces at the BET Awards last month.) Still, one can’t help but wonder if we’ll finally be able to get our hands on the coveted album after all this time. I know I have.

In fact, I’ve even gone so far as to try to brainstorm a potential tracklist that they might include:

Track One: Leave the Door Open

Track Two: Turn Down the Lights feat. Future

Track Three: Abre La Puerta feat. Bad Bunny

Track Four: Mai Pani i Ka Puka

Track Five: Funk You All Time feat. Jeremih

Track Six: En Mi Cama feat. Dru Hill

Track Seven: One Nation Under Silk Sheets feat. Bootsy Collins

Track Eight: Make It Even Better

Track Nine: You Wish I Was Your Man

Track Ten: Don’t You Dare Close the Door



