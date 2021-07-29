*Deep, heavy, Negro spiritual sigh*
This has been one helluva week, right?
I mean, between all da discourse surrounding DaBaby and Simone Biles—I think we all could use a bit of good news, right?
Well, luckily for you and me, it looks like Silk Sonic has given us just that! The newly formed music duo composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak both dropped a flyer last night paired with nothing but random emojis and, well, take a look for yourself:
That’s right, all of us are invited to “Silk Sonic’s Summertime Jam” to kick off the weekend right. After nearly five months since the release of their smash hit “Leave the Door Open,” will this be the weekend that we’ve all been waiting for?
Knowing Bruno and Anderson, probably not. They’ve been trolling us off and on with talks of an album release for some time now (and I know y’all remember how they played in our faces at the BET Awards last month.) Still, one can’t help but wonder if we’ll finally be able to get our hands on the coveted album after all this time. I know I have.
In fact, I’ve even gone so far as to try to brainstorm a potential tracklist that they might include:
Track One: Leave the Door Open
Track Two: Turn Down the Lights feat. Future
Track Three: Abre La Puerta feat. Bad Bunny
Track Four: Mai Pani i Ka Puka
Track Five: Funk You All Time feat. Jeremih
Track Six: En Mi Cama feat. Dru Hill
Track Seven: One Nation Under Silk Sheets feat. Bootsy Collins
Track Eight: Make It Even Better
Track Nine: You Wish I Was Your Man
Track Ten: Don’t You Dare Close the Door
DISCUSSION