Comedian and author W. Kamau Bell is ready to talk about Bill Cosby.



In fact, he’s so ready to talk about Cosby, he’s dedicated a new, four-part docuseries to dissect both “everything we knew about Cosby and what we know now.”

Per a press release sent to The Root, the docuseries—aptly entitled We Need to Talk About Cosby—will be making its debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival before heading to Showtime for its small screen premiere on Jan. 30. Directed by Bell, the series is set to explore “the complex story of Cosby’s life and work, weighing his actions against his indisputable global influence through interviews with comedians, cultural commentators, journalists and women who share their most personal, harrowing encounters with Cosby. Through archival footage, Cosby reveals who he may have been all along—the antithesis of the principled, public figure who became a hero, not only to African American people but to all people.”

As a self-professed “child of Cosby” who grew up idolizing The Cosby Show star, Bell explained: “As a child of Bill Cosby, I was a huge fan of all his shows and wanted to be a comedian because of him. I never thought I’d ever wrestle with who we all thought Cosby was and who we now understand him to be. I’m not sure he would want me to do this work, but Cliff Huxtable definitely would.”



Additionally, We Need to Talk About Cosby seeks to peels back the layers of legacy the once revered actor and comedian now has all while giving audiences the chance to “reconsider Cosby’s mark in a society where rape culture, toxic masculinity, capitalism and white supremacy are shaping how we reevaluate sex, power and agency.”

We Need to Talk About Cosby premieres Sunday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. ET only on Showtime.