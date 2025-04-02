Shocking New Details Revealed in the Death of Atlanta Rapper Young Scooter

Ever since Atlanta rapper Young Scooter died, there have been questions surrounding his death from both fans and authorities. But after days of investigating his passing, we finally have answers.

Late Tuesday evening, Demetria Spence was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department on a charge of transmitting a false public alarm.

A statement from the APD read, “Ms. Spence was wanted for her involvement in making a false 911 call regarding a person injured/deceased incident that occurred at 273 William Nye Drive SE on March 28th, 2025. Ms. Spence was transported to the Fulton County Jail for processing.”

In other words, the 911 call that resulted in police approaching Scooter was fake. During the call, Spence alleged that she saw a naked woman being beaten and dragged inside a house. She also claimed that she was a part of the “neighborhood watch” and added that the house was the base of a prostitution ring.

Cause of death

On Tuesday (April 1), Young Scooter’s cause of death was also made public.

According to WSB-TV, the medical examiner’s office revealed that Scooter died due to a “penetrating injury of the right thigh” that resulted in major blood loss, making the manner of death an accident.

This only happened after Spence made the fake 911 call, which resulted in police arriving at the scene and knocking on the residence where Scooter was staying, despite there being no evidence that a woman was beaten.

Homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith said during a press conference, “During the process of establishing the perimeter, two males fled out of the rear of the house. One male returned back into the house. The other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing. When officers located him [Scooter] on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg.”

After police attempted to provide aid, he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.