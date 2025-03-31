What's Really Going On With the Shocking Death of Atlanta Rapper Young Scooter?

The death of Atlanta rapper Young Scooter has shocked the hip-hop world. The 39-year-old artist was a beloved MC who made waves in the early 2010s. However, the details of his death are still stirring up questions among his fans. Here’s everything we know.

Initial reports

On Friday, during a press conference with the Atlanta Police Department (APD), homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith detailed what happened earlier that day when the “Jugg King” rapper, born Kenneth Bailey, died.

According to 11 Alive News, local officers responded to a report that shots were fired and a woman was seen being dragged inside a home.

What happened before his death?

When officers arrived at the scene, they could not find a woman or any evidence that someone was being forcibly pulled inside a residence.

Lt. Smith said during the press conference, “Once officers arrived they knocked on the door. A male opened the door and immediately shut the door on the officers,” according to 11 Alive News.

He continued, “During the process of establishing the perimeter, two males fled out of the rear of the house. One male returned back into the house. The other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing. When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg.”

It turns out Scooter was the man who jumped fences and suffered a leg injury.

Cause of death

Before being taken to the hospital, authorities attempted to provide aid.

It was made clear by Lt. Smith that the police did not fire any shots and that his injury was not caused by their actions.

Shortly after, he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. As of now, a cause of death has not been determined and the only injury they could discover is the one he suffered on his leg when he attempted to jump a fence.