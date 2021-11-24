It seems compelling documentaries and docuseries continue to be the name of the game for various streamers like Netflix and Hulu.

Advertisement

It’s in that spirit that the latter streamer, which already boasts a plethora of titles, recently added another program for its viewers, titled Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson.

As you can probably surmise from the title, this documentary revolves heavily around the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime performance featuring Justin Timberlake and Jackson, in which one of her breasts was exposed on national television. What followed in the aftermath was a barrage of unjust vilification toward Jackson on behalf of the media and others.

While the documentary highlights that fact and the role that Timberlake played, according to Janet Jackson’s former stylist Wayne Scot Lukas, who helped create the costume for the performance, it’s a piece of media that Jackson herself “wanted no parts off.”

“She wants that documentary to go away. She didn’t ask for a ‘Free Janet’ documentary. She’s not interested,” Lukas explained to Page Six. “She asked us not to do it. She wants to tell her own story.” (As she should!)

Luckily for true fans and followers of Jackson, the multi-Grammy award-winning artists will be telling her story in her own words in an upcoming documentary in partnership with Lifetime and A&E, aptly titled JANET.

As previously reported by The Root per press release, the two-night, four-hour documentary event will feature “unprecedented access to the global icon” and is “an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story.”

Advertisement

To fully recap:

Producers Workerbee have been filming the incredible documentary for over three years and were granted exclusive access to archival footage and Janet’s never-before-seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews. This will be the definitive story on Janet Jackson. One of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history, Janet has enjoyed immense levels of success, experienced incredible tragedy, and endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny. With no stone left unturned, JANET lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals some of her most intimate moments ever caught on camera.

Be sure to set your DVR for JANET when it premieres on Lifetime and A&E in January 2022.