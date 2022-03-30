One of Bravo’s most popular series is set to return for Season 14, when The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, May 1 at 8/7c. According to a press release provided to The Root, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora return, alongside familiar face Marlo Hampton and newcomer, four-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Sanya Richards-Ross. Monyetta Shaw will also appear as a longtime friend of Kandi’s.

There are big changes afoot this season as the ladies just hang out like normal people, moderate their drinking and are endlessly supportive of all one another’s plans. Just kidding. It’s RHOA, which means there’s lots of wine, yelling and fighting.

Kandi’s son, Ace, follows her into the spotlight. Kenya is back from Dancing with the Stars and you just know she’s feeling herself more than usual. Apparently the clothing line SHE by Shereé is finally launching and there’s an ex-boyfriend back in the picture, so I’m wondering which will be more ridiculously dramatic? It’s totally the clothing line.

Marlo is still stirring up drama everywhere she goes, while Drew and her husband confront their issues in couples counseling. Call me crazy, but this atmosphere doesn’t seem like the right place to make a real effort at saving your marriage. And because four-time Olympic Gold medalist (get used to hearing that a lot) sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross is joining the cast, this year’s trip is Jamaica.

Say what you want about the Real Housewives franchise, Atlanta has allowed all these Black women to find success on a level they wouldn’t normally have been able to reach. I understand the premise is that these women live on a different level than the rest of us mere mortals, but imagine how awesome it would be if they shook things up with a few real women who lead normal lives working regular jobs? Just mix in a nurse, teacher or postal worker every once in a while.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 premieres Sunday, May 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.