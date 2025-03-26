Sexyy Red Might Pay This Steep Price For Asking Her Fans to 'Kick in the Door' of Her Kid’s Grandmother's Home

With nearly two million followers on X and over five million on Instagram, Sexyy Red’s social media posts have the potential to get a whole lot of eyeballs. Now, the paternal grandmother of one of the rapper’s kids claims the “Get it Sexyy” artist’s calls for fans to attack her on social media have put her in the spotligh,t forcing her to leave her home and live in constant fear.

That's So Random CC Share Subtitles Off

English Regé-Jean Page, Naomie Harris Talk New Film 'Black Bag,' Reveal Their Go-To Karaoke Songs

Nicole Barnes, whose son is the father of one of the “Get it Sexyy” artist’s two children, alleges in a lawsuit filed this week that Sexyy Red (born Janae Wherry) asked her fans on social media to “kick in the door” of her home and “conduct acts of violence” on her, according to reporting by the St. Louis Dispatch.

Advertisement

Barnes’ suit alleges Red shared her address and a picture of her home on Facebook; because of the attention, she’s been forced to move out of her home to keep herself and her family safe.

Advertisement

Although Red’s reps aren’t speaking out right now, Steven Weaver, Barnes’ attorney, said the real issue is between Red and her baby daddy and that his client should not be involved.

Advertisement

“Sexxy Red and her baby daddy are getting into beefs, for whatever reason, that have nothing to do with my client,” he said in a statement.

Red is no stranger to controversy. In a recent interview with Big Boy, she said that while she gets a lot of love from her fans, she’s also the target of plenty of hate.

Advertisement

“I feel like I’m the most-hated female rapper. They hate on me the most. I get a lot of love, but they be hating on me. It be little inside sh*t. They tryna put me down. I be feeling like, ‘Is y’all sending people to comment under here?’ I feel like it’s some hidden agendas,” she said.