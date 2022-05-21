While the NFL’s decision as to whether or not they will be suspending Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has come to a standstill, HBO is moving forward with airing an interview featuring several of the women accusing him of sexual misconduct. Watson is currently facing 22 pending civil lawsuits. According to an HBO press release, the women “detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to” Watson’s $230 million contract with the Browns.

According to The Spun,”In their ‘first ever national TV interview,’ these women sat down with broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien to discuss their allegations against the NFL quarterback.”

This past month, Watson underwent his first interviews with NFL investigators after there were 22 accusations of sexual assault and misconduct made against the quarterback.

ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder tweeted, “The first direct meetings between the #NFL investigative team led by Lisa Friel and #Browns quarterback De[s]haun Watson have begun in Texas. The league seeks to determine if he violated the NFL Personal Conduct Policy and, if so, whether discipline should be imposed.”

The NFL and Friel had previously met with Watson’s accusers to discuss the allegations. Thereafter, Lauren Baxley and Ashley Soli, spoke with Sports Illustrated about their own experiences speaking with the League.

“My forensic interview [with HPD] was very respectful and trauma-informed,” Baxley said. “They let me speak uninterrupted, whereas with Lisa Friel and the [other NFL investigator], they would cut me off, they would question things, they would circle back.

“[T]hey were trying to trip me up. They didn’t, but they were really looking for the weaknesses that they thought they could exploit.”

While Watson was cleared of any criminal charges by a grand jury earlier this year, he still faces several civil lawsuits, as well as possible consequences laid out by the NFL.

The show is set to debut Tuesday, May 24th on HBO.