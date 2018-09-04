Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez (AFP/Getty Images)

Serena Williams showed once again why she is the greatest thing besides her sister Venus to happen to the sport of tennis when she won her quarterfinal match against Karolina Pliskova in the U.S. Open Tuesday night at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

Pliskova was the last player to beat Williams at the U.S. Open when she faced her in 2016, prior to Williams taking time off to have baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Early in the match, it appeared Pliskova was on track to beat Williams again, but in the end Williams beat Pliskova 6-4, 6-3, advancing to the semifinals.

Williams will face off against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia who beat Sloane Stephens earlier in the day Tuesday.

In speaking on her victory after the match, the Guardian reports Williams said, “I felt so bad because everyone out here was cheering and I wasn’t winning and I thought I’ve got to try harder, I’ve got to do harder. I really feel like right now I’m playing free because I was having a baby this time last year, so I have nothing to prove. I’m just on my way (back) on the tour and doing the best I can.”

Spike Lee, who was on hand to watch the match, likened watching Williams to watching Michael Jordan play basketball or watching Muhammad Ali box.

Williams responded, “To be compared to Ali or Jordan. I really have no words. Namely Ali, because he did so much for the sport and so much for the world, for everyone. That’s what I want to do. It’s not what I do out here, but how I can inspire people off the court. That’s my dream.”

You are definitely inspiring us, Serena. Do your thang.