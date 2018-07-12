Photo: Julian Finney (Getty Images)

Serena Williams is not only the best athlete in the world—defying a near-death birthing experience to become a better mom than LeBron James—but she’s now on the cusp of tying Margaret Court with 24 Grand Slams after cruising to the Wimbledon finals, beating 13th-seeded Julia Goerges in straight sets: 6-2, 6-4.



ESPN reports that Williams will face 11th-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany on Saturday and, at this point, Kerber’s best move is to fake a severe ankle injury that she’ll play through to justify the ass-whopping that we all know is coming. Seriously, it will be a moral victory for Kerber to have pushed through the pain to lose to Williams.

Can you imagine how disheartening it must be to all these female tennis players who were playing consistently during the time that Williams was off having a baby? An experience that almost cost the seven-time Wimbledon champ her life, and they still can’t beat her? Don’t talk to me about any other sports player of this age being dominant when you consider these facts: Serena Williams had a baby just 10 months ago, underwent two surgeries—one for blood clots in her lungs—and in just 10 months with minimal play, she’s heading to the Wimbledon finals.

My wife had a baby eight months ago and I’m lucky if I shower consistently.

“It’s crazy. I don’t even know how to feel, you know, because literally, I didn’t expect to do this well in my fourth tournament back,” Williams said to ESPN. “I just feel like when I don’t have anything to lose, I just can play so free and that’s kind of what I’m doing.

“This is not inevitable for me. I had a really tough delivery, and I had to have multiple surgeries and almost didn’t make it, to be honest,” Williams added. “I remember I couldn’t even walk to my mailbox, so it’s definitely not normal for me to be in a Wimbledon final. So I’m taking everything as it is and just enjoying every moment.”