Senator With No Top Teeth Tells Black Fox News Host If People Hate Cops Then ‘Call a Crackhead’ the Next Time They Need Help

There are so many things going on in this one news clip that I don’t even know where to start.



But let’s take it from the top. On Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy, (R-La.), went on Republican Spankwire, also known as Fox News, to talk about the police killing of Daunte Wright. That is the first problem. Why does anyone care what Kennedy, an obvious pro-cop racist, has to say about the killing of an unarmed 20-year-old Minnesota man?



Well, this is Republican OnlyFans and The Root doesn’t shame sex workers for how they make their money. So, of course, they had this race-baiting blowhard on their network because that’s how their fans get off.



So Kennedy was on Republican BangBus and it appears he forgot his top teeth. No, seriously. Either Kennedy forgot his uppers or he has meth mouth but either way something is drastically off with his teeth.



I guess somewhere between forgetting his teeth and appearing on Republican Xvideos, Kennedy decided that he was going to take a shot at the “defund the police” faction of America. But before we get there, let me explain a bit of what “defund the police’’ actually means and what Republicans love to get wrong. The defund the police movement is calling for a reallocation of the police budget to spend money for more social workers and other trained professionals in areas like mental health that can help de-escalate tense situations. Republicans love to interpret this movement as having no police force and therefore anarchy and chaos.



Kennedy knows this is all bullshit, but he also knows that the people who come to Republican XTube are looking for a show. So what does ole meth mouth say when a hot mic is in front of him?



Let me give you the whole quote so there won’t be any claims that I misunderstood exactly what the hell is going on:



Without order, there is no justice. We can’t have a society without order, and we have decided to hire law enforcement officials to maintain order. We hire Whites, Blacks, Browns, men, and women to maintain order. Many of our law enforcement agencies are majority-minority. If you decide, just like you want to judge someone solely by the color of the skin, if you want to make a pejorative judgment about a cop — I’ll put it this way: If you hate cops just because they are cops, you don’t know a thing about them. The next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead.

First off, what?

Secondly, What the fuck?



Can you hear that noise? It’s just a meth mouth senator playing “thank god I’m a country boy” on his dog whistle.



He’s using racist coded language here, so pay close attention. Cops are the good guys even when they are doing something like killing unarmed Black men, women, and children. And those who want to defund the police–you know the people who are killing us–therefore have a kinship with crackheads and therefore have a phone number for crackheads because all the crackheads hang out and share a phone.



This also implies that crackheads don’t have better things to do then clean up America’s mess. Also having grown up in Washington, D.C., during the crack infested ’80s, I would trust a crackhead not to kill me before I would trust a police officer. Crackheads only want to do crack and ask for loose change. Police play with guns and say shit like “You’re getting ready to ride the white lighting” to military men in full uniform.



Lastly, and this can’t be overlooked, Kennedy’s comments were made in front of a Black Republican PornHub host who didn’t bat an eye. I don’t expect the Black guy to stand up for all crackheads, nor do I assume that all crackheads are Black, but the comment was disingenuous at its core and it would have been nice to have some kind of pushback from the Black man in the news chair. But then I remembered that all of this happened on Republican XHamster where viewers love Black male cuck porn.

