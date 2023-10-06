Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Politics

Sen. Laphonza Butler Speaks On The Historic Moment She Became A U.S. Senator

Senator Laphonza opened-up about the moment she became the third Black woman to ever serve in the U.S. Senate at an Emily's List conference.

By
Jessica Washington
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 3: Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-CA) with her wife, Neneki Lee, her mother, and Vice President Kamala Harris pose after a swearing-in ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on October 3, 2023 in Washington DC. Butler was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to the vacant Senate seat of California following the passing of Dianne Feinstein.
Photo: Anna Rose Layden (Getty Images)

“My mother is not an emotional woman,” California Senator Laphonza Butler told the crowd gathered in New York City for an Emily’s List conference. But, Butler says something shifted in her mother on the day of her swearing-in ceremony.

“My 70 year-old mother became a little bit giddy when she walked up to Vice President Harris,” said Sen. Butler. “In a moment she never though she would see in her lifetime, the swearing in of her youngest child with my partner of almost 20 years holding the Bible. I can tell you, I’ve never seen my mother cry. And in that moment she was holding it together.”

Earlier this week, Kamala Harris, the first Black Vice President, swore-in Sen. Butler, making her the third Black woman to ever serve in the Senate, and the first openly Black Lesbian to serve in the Senate.

Butler, a long-time labor organizer and the former President of Emily’s List, was contemplative as she addressed a room filled with her former colleagues. In addition, to thanking her former organization, Butler also paid tribute to the late Senator Diane Feinstein, whose seat she now occupies.

Butler also took a moment to reflect on her family legacy and the beautiful audacity of a girl from Magnolia, Mississippi ending up in the most powerful legislative body in our nation. “I think about the legacy of my family of southerners, of hard workers, of cotton pickers, of gardeners and farmers, of Indians and slaves,” said Sen. Butler.

On Saturday, Sen. Butler said she received a call from California Governor Gavin Newsom asking her to step into the late-Sen. Feinstein’s seat. Although she was currently leading Emily’s List, Sen. Butler, said she knew she had to accept his offer.

“At the end of all of it,” said Senator Butler. “I decided I wouldn’t let myself down... by choosing to miss another opportunity to serve at my greatest potential, to lead and to deliver at my highest impact, to raise my voice to the highest volume on behalf of creating a better more equitable future for not just my daughter, but for all Americans.”

So far, Senator Butler has not announced whether she plans to run for Senate once her term ends in 2025. The primary race is already well underway with Representatives Barbara Lee (D-CA), Adam Schiff, and Katie Porter facing off in a heated battle for the nomination. Senator Butler would likely have to announce soon if she plans to continue her work in the Senate.