Everything You Need to Know About Laphonza Butler: The Black Woman Headed To The U.S. Senate

Vice President Kamala Harris’ ascendancy to the White House left a gapping Black woman-sized hole in the Senate. Despite Black women’s essential role in the Democratic party, no Black women are currently serving in the Senate.

Now, that’s about to change.

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Emily’s List President Laphonza Butler to fill the seat of Senator Diane Feinstein, who passed away on Friday.

“For women and girls, for workers and unions, for struggling parents waiting for our leaders to bring opportunity back to their homes, for all of California, I’m ready to serve,” Butler said in a statement to The Root.

Who Is Laphonza Butler?

Butler will be the first openly LGBT person to represent California in the Senate and the only Black woman to serve in the Senate since Kamala Harris. But who is the Golden State’s newest Senator, and how did she get there?

It’s worth noting that this Jackson State University graduate, is a familiar face in the political arena. Butler is the first woman of color, mother, and HBCU graduate to run Emily’s List, a powerful political action group dedicated to electing Democratic women.

She also happens to have the ear of the last Black woman to serve in the Senate . She served as Senior Advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris during her run for the Presidency.

Unlike most of Congress, Butler got her start in labor organizing. At just 30 years old, she became the youngest President of California SEUI Local 2015, the largest labor union in California. Under her tenure at SEIU, the group pushed for significant legislative changes, including a $15 minimum wage — which the state recently adopted.



How Did We Get Here?

Newsom’s decision to appoint Butler didn’t come completely out of left-field. After Vice President Harris left her seat, Governor Newsom vowed to appoint a Black woman to serve in the Senate if Feinstein did not complete her term.

However, the appointment was not without some underlying controversy. Some critics have noted that Butler represented Uber in their 2019 labor dispute, calling into question her pro-labor bonafides. And last month, Newsom majorly stepped in it, when he said that he would only appoint a Black woman as a caretaker for the role. Black lawmakers, including Congressional Black Caucus Chair Stephen Horsford (D-NV), urged Newsom to appoint Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA), who is currently running in the 2024 Senate primary race.

However, the controversy with Newsom did not stop Rep. Lee from congratulating the soon to be new Senator. “I wish Laphonza well and look forward to working closely with her to deliver for the people of the Golden State,” Lee said in a statement with The Root.

What Happens Next?

Butler will serve in the Senate until January 2025. At that point, it’s anyone’s guess what happens next. Butler could potentially join the crowded field of Senate hopefuls, including Rep. Lee and Representatives Katie Porter and Adam Schiff. However, as of now, she’s made no indication that she plans to enter the political fray.