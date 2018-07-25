Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

We were rooting for you! (Tyra Banks voice.)



Fine, none of us were rooting for former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, but the hope, I guess, is that once he left the horrid Trump administration he’d finally admit that he was a lying ass liar and that he’s changed his ways.

Welp, that ain’t happening. Even before proving that all Easter bunnies are lightweight creepy, Spicy Facts was trash. He was trash when he joined the White House administration and now, after leaving the White House, he’s still trash.

Why’s Spicer in the news? You guessed it, he’s pushing a book and is currently on a press tour for his weighty tomb of bullshit, The Briefing, that no one, including the most ardent MAGA hat wearers, is going to buy.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis tried to hold Spicer’s feet to the flames about the lies that he not only participated in but perpetuated. Like the time he claimed that the Trump’s inauguration was the most widely attended inauguration in the history of an inauguration, which everyone with eyes and 2nd-grade reading comprehension knew was bullshit.

“It became a joke,” Maitlis told Spicer. “It became something that defined you. You joked about it when you presented the Emmy Awards, but it wasn’t a joke,” HuffPost reports.

Advertisement

“It was the start of the most corrosive culture. You played with the truth. You led us down a dangerous path. You have corrupted discourse for the entire world by going along with these lies.”

Here’s the short of Spicer’s answer: OK, I kind of told a tall tale about the inauguration numbers but let’s be clear the media lies too!

You can watch the full interview below, but I warn you it’s triggering because Spicer is still trash.