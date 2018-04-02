Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is crazier than a shit house rat. I don’t know what a shit house is or why shit house rats are crazier than normal rats, but I do know that Trump is crazier than one.



On Monday, Trump dyed his body with Easter egg paint and greeted the children for the annual Easter Egg roll on the White House lawn.

Because Trump was speaking to children for less than a few minutes, I’m sure his staff thought what could go wrong? God bless his staff for not realizing that Trump needs a teleprompter no matter how light the situation.

According to Raw Story, Trump started his speech to children by calling the White House “this house or building or whatever you want to call it because there is no name for it, it is special.” Trump then noted that he and his staff keep the building or whatever you want to call it “in tip-top shape, we call it sometimes tippy-top shape, and it’s a great, great place.”

Because ‘tippy top shape’ is a nice natural segue to talk about the military, Trump then moved the speech into funding and noted how the military would soon be “at a level it’s never been before” and “you see what’s happening with funding” and “just think of $700 billion, because that’s what’s going into our military this year.”

Also no word on whether or not that is, in fact, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer in the bunny costume.