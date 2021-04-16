Sean Hannity Calls 13-Year-Old Child Killed by Police a ‘Man.’ Twitter Drags Him for It

Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

If a used domestic terrorist boot and a discarded sock with a meth addiction had a baby it would be Sean Hannity.



The inherently racist, spewer of hate and lover of all things white Fox News host will stop at nothing to make his point, including desecrating the memory of Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old gunned down by Chicago police.



On Thursday, during his radio broadcast, “Whiny White Men and the Things We Love to Claim Are Unfair to Us” or whatever it’s actually called, Hannity claimed that the police killed a 13-year-old man that March 29 night despite his hands being up when he was shot.



Hannity was teasing his audience with the release of the Chicago police footage of the shooting when he referred to the Latinx teen as a man.



“We are awaiting the release this hour of Chicago Police bodycam footage that captured the fatal police shooting of a young 13-year-old man by the name of Adam Toledo,” Hannity said.



“And if social media is any indication, there’s a lot of chatter today about possible unrest. I hope it doesn’t happen but with Chicago’s track record, every weekend — you know, I guess, you’d have to go with the odds, considering there are dozens and dozens of shootings and killings every weekend in Chicago — that this might not be particularly good,” The Wrap reports.



See, this is what racism does. It skews the facts so that the racist can support their one-sided beliefs. It dehumanizes the victim; it rationalizes the unthinkable. If Hannity makes a 13-year-old a man then the killing isn’t as bad as it appears on the surface. And we’ve seen this narrative played out so many times that it’s exhausting. See: Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Mike Brown.



In a racist’s eyes, a seventh grader is a man and 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is a boy, despite showing up to a nonviolent protest with an assault rifle and allegedly killing two people. That’s how racism works. The story is always skewed to make the point that continues the hate. It’s a snake that will eat it’s own just to ensure that racism lives on.



It didn’t take long for Twitter to pounce.



But this is what Sean Hannity does. He appeals only to those like him. He creates a narrative even when there isn’t one to support his beliefs because nothing is unbiased anymore. It’s all tinged with how we sit, and apparently, through a racist eyes, a 13-year-old boy who looked as if he barely weighed enough to keep from floating away is a man. And the saddest part is while his parents are grieving the loss of their son, they have to deal with the racism that comes with it.