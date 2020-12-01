Sean Hannity Admits He Doesn't 'Vet the Information' on His Show Then Tries to Unadmit It

Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

In today’s episode of No Shit Republican Sherlock, Fox News host Sean Hannity told his viewers plainly that he doesn’t actually fact check the things he says while on air.

In other news, Jesus revealed that the water he walked on was, in fact, wet; Donald Trump graciously confessed that he owns a tanning bed; Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson released a joint statement admitting that they do partake of the sticky-icky; Steve Harvey admits that clothing with loud colors are his kink, and Diamond and Silk, in a shocking confession, revealed that they don’t actually know anything about literally anything.

Now, back to Hannity.

“We’ll follow the facts,” Hannity said Monday, Newsweek reports. “We’ll highlight concerning allegations and irregularities. We’ll also review some highly unusual voting patterns in America’s swing states. Now, that’s because we’re not the media mob.”

So basically, Hannity is pretending his show on right-winger OnlyFans Fox News is an anti-fake news program because he treats Trump and his minions’ demonstrably false allegations of widespread voter fraud like they’re meant to be taken seriously—unlike the mainstream media which Fox News hosts love pretending they’re not a part of.

Of course, Hannity’s claims of journalistic integrity are immediately undone by what he said next.

“This show, we, in this hour, I am not told what to say,” Hannity continued. “I don’t vet the information on this program that I give out. We have always been independent, follow our own path on the show. That’s not going to change for me ever.”

According to Newsweek (because I sure as fuck don’t watch discount Bill O’Reilly’s show), later in his show, Hannity tried to walk his confession back during an interview with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, aka the blonde Snapchat filter for Trump’s lies.

“When I said I don’t vet this program, I vet the program, we vet the facts,” Hannity said. “We got Obama right. We got Russia right. We got Ukraine right. We vetted Biden when nobody else would in the Biden family thing. We vet what we do. We’re not told what to do. They get everything wrong every single time.”

I’ll admit that I have no idea what all-grown- up Randall from Recess meant regarding all of the things he got right—again, I wouldn’t watch Great Value Glenn Beck’s show if he were live-vlogging the way Ben Shapiro looked at his wife when he discovered WAP was a thing that exists in real life—but his Freudian slip about not vetting information is still telling. That is if you can call it a slip.

I mean, the man said the words “I don’t vet the information on this program” with his chest and without stammering or tripping over his words even a little bit. It doesn’t seem like he accidentally said the quiet part out loud, it sounded more like he openly admitted that facts don’t matter on his show, then later he realized that confession doesn’t help him prove he’s not a lying mouthpiece with roughly 300 pounds of white male mediocrity attached.

If Hannity simply misspoke, he did so with a lot of confidence, is all I’m saying.