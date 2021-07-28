If you’re a member of Rihanna’s Navy, no doubt you’re already well informed on how good the singer-actress-entrepreneur purportedly smells—it’s the stuff of celebrity legend.

In fact, despite having her name on not one, but several fragrances to date—including Reb’L Fleur, RiRi, Crush, Kiss, and Rogue—the star has long been rumored to favor a By Kilian scent called Love, don’t be Shy, described as follows:

First love’s innocence makes itself known with juicy honeysuckle and plush rose softly caressed by the sweetness of luscious marshmallow sugar accord, satisfying the craving pang of new love. A warm amber base lends a pulsing touch of sensuality, hinting the possibility of soon knowing another soul, inside and out.

I mean...kinda sounds like how a new Rihanna single makes her fanbase feel, but most folks have just said Rih smells like “heaven.”

Its price is less heavenly; a 50 ml refillable perfume spray retails for $240. Of course, that’s pocket change to a multimillionaire like RiRi, but we know she’s here for the people, which is why we can’t wait to smell Fenty Parfum, which is apparently coming soon, according to the bad gal herself on social media.

In the accompanying shot, Rih sported a sleek side-parted blowout (take that, Gen Z TikTok) with an angled and cropped sideburn and strategically exposed shoulder. If it was a tease of the possible upcoming campaign, it harkened back to the black-and-white Herb Ritts era of the ‘90s that gave us supermodel group nudes and Janet Jackson-and-Djimon Hounsou-in-the-desert realness...and we’re here for it.

But what will this magical elixir smell like? Gently worn Savage X Fenty lingerie? Money, sex and work, work, work, work, work (or cake, cake, cake, cake)? The smell of dreams of a ninth album continually deferred? No news on the scent yet—or whether it will riff on Rih’s rumored fave—but we can bet on one thing: it’ll smell like heaven.