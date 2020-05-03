Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
ShopSubscribe
Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Social Media

'Savage Remix' Inspires Some Equally Savage Choreography

Ishena Robinson
Filed to:#SavageChallenge
#SavageChallengeSavage RemixBeyonceMegan Thee StalliondancingchoreographyHouston
2
1
Illustration for article titled Savage Remix Inspires Some Equally Savage Choreography
Photo: Getty Images/Screenshot: @naenaetwinsofficial

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been trying my best to lean into any moments of joy I can find during this dystopian timeline we are now living in.

Advertisement

Thankfully Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion, patron saints of Houston and hot black girls everywhere, recently dropped the remix to “Savage”—the bop that became the eponymously named challenge everybody was already filming themselves doing while staying at home during this pandemic.

Queen Bey sings in the new song that she’s turning it up 800 degrees and black people have been responding accordingly with—you guessed it—some more fire choreography.

Advertisement

Kiera Wilson, creator of the dance that first went viral with the song, posted an updated version:

Since I still haven’t mastered the original choreography, I think I’m gonna just find joy by admiring these even more advanced dances.

They’re pretty damn impressive:

Advertisement

Do you have a favorite of the new dances?

Ishena Robinson

Writer, speaker, finesser, and a fly dresser. Jamaican currently chilling in Chicago.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Florida Governor's Failure to Address Pre-COVID-19 Unemployment Claimant Issues Seems Shady AF

Will Smith Just Gave Us the Impromptu Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion We All Needed

Chicago Mayor Tells Black Teens on Playground to Go Home, Gets Roasted in Response on Camera

During COVID-19, Black Women Are Still Dying From Not Being Taken Seriously