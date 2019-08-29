Photo: Olivier Douliery (Getty Images)

Forever President Obama’s youngest daughter, Sasha, one-half of the greatest, most distinguished pair of children to ever play hide-and-seek in the White House, is reportedly ready to head off to college in Michigan.



According to reports, it looks like Sasha—who was born Natasha and is only called this by people who she doesn’t really fuck with—will be headed to the University of Michigan, and the college’s skin became clearer and its credit score went up 100 points after the rumor got out.



According to the Detroit News, the 18-year-old, who would be the Democratic frontrunner if she was old enough to run for president and actually wanted to be president, was on campus attending freshman orientation.



“I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me,” a third-year student, Zach Lassen, told the paper.



“I said, ‘Excuse me.’ It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes,” the film student continued.

Lassen added that some at the school were frustrated about the presence of secret service but noted that he thought it was "pretty cool."

The university wouldn’t comment on whether Princess Obama was attending their little school.

“We cannot confirm the enrollment of any student,” Rick Fitzgerald, a spokesman for the university, said. “Classes do not start until next week, and we are weeks away from official enrollment information.”

While no would officially go on record to say that the forever president’s daughter had made it official, a number of students were pumped at the idea.

“We hope she finds her fit here just like we all have,” said Jessica Brinser, a sophomore. “We all love it here. We hope she does, too.”

Brinser added that “it’s cool that even though her family went to Ivy League schools, she decided that UM was the caliber high enough to match that of an Ivy League school.”

And her parents didn’t have to bribe anyone to sway her admission into the university.