Samuel L. “The GOAT” Jackson is staying booked and busy it seems as it was recently announced that he’ll be starring in a new dark comedy thriller for Yale Productions.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Kill Room centers around “a hitman, his boss, an art dealer, and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight avant-garde sensation, one that forces her to play the art world against the underworld.” Jackson will portray the hitman’s boss (huh, well doesn’t that sound vaguely familiar) and will be reuniting with his former Pulp Fiction co-star Uma Thurman, who’s set to take on the role of the art dealer.

“Getting to make The Kill Room—an already incredible script—with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson is beyond my wildest dreams,” said director Nicol Paone. “Every moment they’re onscreen, they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life alongside Anne Clements and Yale Productions.”

Added Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman, “The combination of Uma and Sam for this project is a dream come true. We are certain that Nicol is going to deliver a special film, and one that strikes the perfect balance between dark humor and edge-of-your-seat thrills.”

Jackson, who recently received his first-ever honorary Oscar at this year’s Governor’s Awards, currently stars in new AppleTV+ series, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. He can next be seen in the Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson this September, starring opposite John David Washington and Danielle Brooks. The play is also set to be directed by his wife, LaTanya Richardson.

Production for The Kill Room begins this spring. There is no word yet on a potential premiere date.