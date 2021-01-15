Sacramento Man Forced to Resign From California Republican Assembly After Boasting About Capitol Coup Involvement

Photo : Jon Cherry ( Getty Images )

It appears that ever since the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol, we’ve gone from telling Trump supporters, “Don’t let your little president get your ass whooped,” to “Don’t let your little president get you locked up or cost you your job.” The latter doesn’t exactly have the same punch (pun intended) to it, but it matches reality as it seems anyone who was photographed, caught on video and/or was stupid enough to publicly brag about their involvement in the Capitol riot is now learning that their actions have consequences.

In the latest episode of Oh My God, Do White People Not Understand That This Shit is Illegal?, a Sacramento Republican has been forced to resign from his position in the California Republican Assembly after he boasted that he participated in the mob violence at the Capitol.

CBS 13 Sacramento reports that assembly board member Jorge Riley has resigned from his position as a local Republican leader after the CRA condemned his actions at the Capitol B uilding.

From CBS:

There’s been a crackdown across the country on people who were involved in the riot last week. Riley admitted his actions in a video shared on Reddit, but attorneys said that isn’t a slam dunk for criminal charges. In the video, Riley is heard speaking in the moment about the Capitol riot. “We pushed our way to Nancy Pelosi’s office and went further and further,” he said. Riley talks in detail about the violence. “I got pepper-sprayed three times,” he said. He also talks about breaching the building and pushing past police officers. And now his claims have caught up to him. Riley was forced to resign his position as a local leader within the California Republican Assembly. “Unfortunately on that particular day he made some decisions that were not representative of the values or vision of the California Republican Assembly,” said Craig DeLuz, a spokesperson for the California Republican Assembly.

I’m sorry, let’s back up a bit. Riley’s public admission of guilt isn’t enough to bring criminal charges? See, this is why folks involved in the coup for cocky Caucasians thought they could just attempt to overthrow the government and then go back to their home states like it was just another Wednesday. (Which, for Black people, it was.)

But fine, I guess admitting to doing the dirt isn’t shit without visual evidence.

According to KCRA 3, after learning of Riley’s involvement in the riot, the CRA released an obligatory statement of condemnation and distanced itself from Riley like he has COVID and Republicans suddenly believe in social distancing...or COVID...or anything really.

“Specifically, we denounce the lawlessness that took place at our nation’s capital on January 6, 2021,” the statement reads, KCRA reports. “The perpetrators should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. CRA was not involved with the event and any participation by individual CRA members was in their capacity as private citizens.

“CRA President Johnnie Morgan has demanded that the member, Jorge Riley of Sacramento, resign his membership in CRA immediately as it is important to have leaders whose actions exemplify positive engagement in the civil governance process,” the statement continues. “If he does not resign, we will seek his expulsion from the organization.”

Losing his position with the GOP is light work in comparison to the consequences he likely deserves to face, but it’s something...I guess.