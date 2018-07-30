Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the oldest member of the Supreme Court, says she’s got about five more years, just long enough for righteous America to vote Donald Trump out of office before she retires.



“I’m now 85,” Ginsburg said, according to CNN. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”

Thank you, notorious RBG for understanding that leaving before that time would mean that President PulpFace von ButtDimple would be responsible for appointing another judge who has the potential to ruin America for the next 50 years.

RBG also told CNN that she isn’t fond of setting term limits for members of SCOTUS.

“You can’t set term limits, because to do that you’d have to amend the Constitution,” Ginsburg said. “Article 3 says ... we hold our offices during good behavior.”

“And most judges are very well behaved.”