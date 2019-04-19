Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The Devil’s mouthpiece aka White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, aka Suckabee, takes all her cues from the president.



Trump’s like Mr. Miyagi to Suckabee’s Daniel-san, and the president has shown his apprentice how to randomly throw in phrases that aren’t attributable to anyone and only serve to bolster one’s position.

Often the president will claim that people have come up to him to say how much they love them or how great a job he’s doing. The problem with this claim is that it’s most likely a lie, but it a lie that’s hard to prove.

So when FBI Director James Comey was fired in May 2107, it was Suckabee who dragged herself out to the podium to claim that she’d hear from “countless” FBI agents who were happy with the decision.

“Well, I can speak from my own personal experiences,” said Sanders. “I’ve heard from countless members of the FBI that are grateful and thankful for the president’s decision.”

Well, the Mueller lie-dictator test determined that was a lie, and now Suckabee is on a media blitz to save herself.

“Look, I’ve acknowledged the word ‘countless’ was a slip of the tongue, but it’s no secret that a number of FBI agents, both current and former, agreed with the president’s decision,” Sanders said when CBS News asked what she meant.

Sanders tried to bash the former FBI director, but Gayle King and two other people blessed to be in King’s presence weren’t having it. They wanted to know more about her lies. The hosts noted that in the redacted version of the Mueller report released Thursday, it read that “Sanders acknowledged to investigators that her comments were not founded on anything,” Yahoo News reports.

Soooo. She made it up, hmmm...where have we seen this happen before? If only there was someone else that we could point to who does this with impunity...

Here she is talking about her lies with with George Stephanopoulos:

Sanders did the thing that all men do when they are caught cheating, which is claim that someone is lying on them. Suckabee then claimed that Mueller had misinterpreted her words in the report, adding, “What I said was that it was in the heat of the moment. I said it was in the heat of the moment, meaning it wasn’t a scripted thing, it was something that I said, which is why that one word has become a big deal.”

Sanders made this “countless” statement more than once, telling members of the press on May 10 that “the rank and file of the FBI had lost confidence in their director.” Responding to a quote from an FBI special agent who said “the vast majority of the bureau is in favor of Director Comey,” Sanders said “Look, we’ve heard from countless members of the FBI that say very different things,” Yahoo News reports.

From Yahoo News:

On the following day, Sanders repeated this assertion — which she later acknowledged to Mueller’s office was baseless — even when given the opportunity to walk it back. “I’ve heard from countless members of the FBI that are grateful and thankful for the president’s decision,” said Sanders. “And I think that we may have to agree to disagree. I’m sure that there are some people that are disappointed, but I certainly heard from a large number of individuals — and that’s just myself — and I don’t even know that many people in the FBI.” “You said now today, and I think you said again yesterday, that you personally have talked to countless FBI officials employees since this happened,” asked Michael Shear of the New York Times. “Correct,” replied Sanders. “Between email, text messages, absolutely.” “I mean, really?” replied Shear, asking for a number. “50? 60? 70?” “Look, we’re not going to get into a numbers game,” Sanders said. “I have heard from a large number of individuals who work at the FBI who said they’re very happy with the president’s decision.”

If we are letting Suckabee tell it, this is all just one big misunderstanding in which several (read, no one) told her that they weren’t happy with Comey’s leadership (no one told her this) and that the president made the right decision (again, no one person in the FBI said this to Suckabee). Then when questioned by Mueller she stated, “Alright, playboy you got me” and then asked for a pack of Newports and a bag of hot fries because she was ready to spill all the tea, but Mueller believed that she wanted french fries that were piping hot so the moment went to shit.

Now, Suckabee is claiming that Mueller’s report is wrong and that the claim wasn’t baseless, but rather a slip of the devil’s tongue. Yahoo News notes that Sanders has essentially stopped holding briefs, with only two so far in 2019, and maybe it’s because she can’t keep her lies straight.