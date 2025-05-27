Singer Jaheim Arrested Again For the Same Thing That Landed Him Behind Bars Before

R&B singer Jaheim had a brief stint in jail earlier this month. And it’s for more of the same thing that landed him in the pokey four years ago

The three-time Grammy nominated singer, whose birth name is Jahiem Hoagland, is currently facing six charges of animal cruelty after being arrested in Fulton County, Georgia on May 1.

Court documents state that the R&B singer is accused of not providing sanitary conditions, sufficient water, and ventilation for the dogs in his care, who are reportedly named Tweet, Tip, Taka, Tink, Timber, and Tanger.

He was released the day following, according to jail records.

A handful of TikTok user’s reacted to Jaheim’s charges including TikToker @dailyhiphoptea who said, ”Jaheim needs to put them dogs first!”

“I’m not gonna lie, I absolutely was not surprised about any of this,” he continued. “Back in 2021, he was arrested in New Jersey on animal cruelty charges after allegedly starving his dogs. Back during that case, a couple of his dogs actually had to be euthanized due to all the damage he did by mistreating them. Now, I don’t know what this man is going through or why he owns animals and does not take care of them, but this is literally insane.”

More information on Jaheim’s charges and court dates are not yet available.

Jaheim’s animal cruelty charges are reminiscent of another former high-profile Georgia celebrity’s case: In 2007, then Atlanta Falcons star quarterback Michael Vick was sentenced to 23 months in prison for running a dog fighting ring and subsequently lying about it.

It was reported that Vick and his associates ran the ring under the name “Bad Newz Kennels,” in which reportedly housed and trained more than 50 pit bull dogs, staged dog fights, killed dogs, and organized a gambling ring with purses up to 26,000.

The quarterback ultimately spent 21 months in prison and returned to the NFL to play for the Philadelphia Eagles following his release.