After expanding the empire into various competitions around the world, RuPaul’s Drag Race is now pitting those queens against one another in the first international all stars outing.



According to TVLine, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World features, “Nine international members of RuPaul’s Drag Race royal alumni” battling for the crown.

“With the UK as the host nation, renowned queens from different franchises and cultures will compete in an international arena showcasing their country’s finest drag in their bid to become the ultimate Drag Race Superstar.”

No names have been announced for the cast yet, but the competition will presumably include queens from the US, Canada, Holland, Espana, Thailand and Australia.

The judging panel will consist of RuPaul and Michelle Visage alongside Drag Race UK favorites Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World will stream on WOW Presents Plus, the streaming service for everything Drag Race. The show is set to air in the US on the same day it airs in the UK, which means no spoilers. There’s no premiere date yet, but you know we’ll let you know the minute the cast and debut are announced.



In the meantime, you can prepare yourself by watching Queens of the Universe, an international drag queen singing competition currently streaming on Paramount+.

If you’re a fan of Drag Race, you never run out of competitions to watch.

Case in point, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 premieres Jan. 7 at 8 pm on VH1. The two part opener features Lizzo and Alicia Keys as guests, with the season including appearances from Taraji P. Henson, Andra Day, Loni Love, Nicole Byer and Dulce Sloan.

The cast announcement for Season 14 made waves when the show confirmed it would feature the franchise’s first cisgender heterosexual drag queen.

To get you in the right frame of mind, VH1 is preparing for the big premiere with an “Every Episode of Drag Race Ever” marathon beginning Thursday, Dec. 30 at 6 am ET.

Are you excited about RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World? Which international queens do you want to see in the competition?