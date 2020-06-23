Rudy Guiliani: Black Lives Matter Wants to Take Your Beautiful Caucasian Homes

Photo : Saul Martinez ( Getty Images )

A racist dog whistle had unprotected, drunken sex with fear-mongering and the result was former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.



Giuliani is the teeth of hatred. He really sinks his gums into racism by stoking the flames of fear. During an appearance on the president’s favorite on-demand channel, Fox News, Giuliani claimed that the Black Lives Matter movement “wants to come and take your house away from you.”



Giuliani didn’t say how BLM was going to take said Caucasian homes or what they would do with the homes after they “took” them. He also didn’t talk about refinancing the mortgages to get a lower mortgage rate since the president has tanked the economy. He just left it open-ended because nothing says “white fear” like a black movement coming for your white home.



From HuffPost via Yahoo News:



Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, claimed BLM was part of an organized anarchist network that wants to “destroy” the U.S. government, “do away with our system of courts” and “take your property away and give to other people.” “This is an orchestrated effort,” Giuliani told Fox prime time personality Laura Ingraham, claiming nationwide anti-racism protests were “no longer” about the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. “That ended a long time ago,” he added.

HuffPost notes that Giuliani was probably getting his cues from Trump’s personal favorite ass barnacle, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who just last week ran the same bullshit, claiming that this was a “dangerous moment” in United States history because of the BLM movement.

“They flood the streets with angry young people who break things, and they hurt anyone who gets in the way,” said Carlson. “When they want something, they take it. Make them mad, and they will set your business on fire. Annoy them, and they will occupy your downtown and declare a brand-new country. You’re not going to do anything about it. They know that for certain.”

How this shit is even allowed to be on the air without disclaimers is beyond me but this feels like the equivalent of calling WWE interviewers journalists and the muscular gymnastics guys they interview wrestlers.

This is the water the president and his personal attorney are wading in, which means something must be working when all they have left is D.W. Griffith Birth of a Nation-style hate-filled conjecture to drum up votes. It’s pathetic and truly, would you expect anything else from this shameless, tasteless, fat-tie-wearing administration?