Rudy Giuliani Under Federal Investigation for Campaign Finance Violations: 'I Would Not Be Surprised If He Gets Indicted'

It’s often said that your friends are a direct reflection of your own character. And if that’s to be believed, it should come as no surprise that Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and personal attorney of one Donald John Trump, is being investigated for campaign finance violations and a bunch of other unscrupulous behavior that could earn him a warm, cozy bed in prison.

Cue shock and awe.



Bloomberg describes his alleged behavior as such:



Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, is being investigated by federal prosecutors for possible campaign finance violations and a failure to register as a foreign agent as part of an active investigation into his financial dealings, according to three U.S. officials. The probe of Giuliani, which one official said could also include possible charges on violating laws against bribing foreign officials or conspiracy, presents a serious threat to Trump’s presidency from a man that former national security adviser John Bolton has called a “hand grenade.”

A second official noted that this alleged misconduct from Trump’s longtime BFF has raised counterintelligence concerns, but it’s unlikely it would result in criminal charges.



“I would not be surprised if he gets indicted,” Mimi Rocah, a former federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, said. “It’s clear Giuliani is up to his ears in shady stuff and there’s tons of smoke.”



As someone who toes the line as Trump’s lawyer, an ally invested in furthering the president’s political objectives, and a key figure in the ongoing impeachment inquiry, if the former mayor is charged or indicted he could cause Trump’s entire house of cards to come crumbling down.



But if you think he’ll trash his friendship bracelet and go Michael Cohen any time soon, don’t hold your breath. In an interview with the Guardian, Giuliani hailed his spades partner as a “very loyal guy,” and had the perfect response when he was asked if he’s concerned that if his friend of three decades will ever abandon their bromance and throw him “under the bus.”

“I’m not,” he said with a laugh. “But I do have very, very good insurance. So if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid.”



Thankfully, that won’t be necessary, Rudy. Since Rikers Island has an amazing suite of medical services at its disposal.

