In October, we told you how reality TV star Blac Chyna was the voice of the people when it came to, umm, encouraging folks to get the vaccine. (OK, yeah, I know that’s a stretch, but admittedly, the phrase “go get vaccinated, stop being stupid, hoe” has been etched in my brain forever—and I don’t know what that says about me, but I digress.)

Now, however, it appears she’s gone from the voice of the people to the subject of a police investigation stemming from an incident that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Per Page Six, Sacramento Police are investigating the star for allegedly threatening a woman and holding her hostage in her hotel room for a time before letting her go. According to Ron Knighton, who was present on the night of November 27, he and a friend were inside Blac Chyna’s hotel room at the Sheraton Grand Hotel for a party. Things were going great until the Rob & Chyna star allegedly threatened Knighton’s friend “out of nowhere” to “shut the fuck up” or they would both get beat up.

Afterwards, Knighton said that he and his female friend tried to leave and that he was able to walk out of the room but his friend was not.

“The vibe immediately changed so at that point we thought it was best to leave,” Knighton explained. “But when I went to walk out, she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room.”

Black Chyna then allegedly held the woman in her room for 20 minutes, despite the fact that she could be heard “crying and shouting.” When she was finally let go, the reality star told her and Knighton to stay in the hallway but they refused and eventually left.

In video footage later provided to the police, Knighton can be heard refusing to stay put and later comforting his friend as they entered an elevator to leave.

“A dispute between two parties occurred, and the incident was resolved at the scene by the individuals involved,” a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement. “No injuries were reported. The department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the investigation remains active.”

Blac Chyna has yet to publicly comment on the matter.