Even though the Republican National Committee doesn’t have a soul, it’s somehow being accused of selling theirs. How exactly does that work? Allow me to explain.

On Black Friday, the RNC’s official Twitter account posted the following sale:

Innocuous, right? Because who doesn’t want 20% off their Donald Trump onesie?

Not exactly.

According to Huffington Post, the RNC has used its Twitter account to hawk Trump-themed pet leashes on National Puppy Day, Trump-themed merch for the Olympics, and pink-and-Trump-themed offerings for Mother’s Day.

Leading many of us to wonder: At what point exactly did the RNC become Trump’s personal QVC network?

And my personal favorite:

According to the website—which prominently (and conveniently) features a smiling black man in a “Veterans for Trump” t-shirt—anything you purchase from their online store is “considered a donation to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee,” which prides itself as “a joint fundraising committee authorized by and composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee.”

Since apparently “conflict of interest” was taken.

But if the spirit moves you, feel free to waste $55 on a Christmas-themed MAGA hat. Which is a lot to spend on toilet paper, but whatever.