Rihanna Thee National Heroine aka Robyn Rihanna Fenty is continuing to flex her philanthropic muscle.

Advertisement

According to the AP, on Wednesday, the ANTI singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation pledged $15 million to 18 organizations fighting for climate justice across seven Caribbean countries and nearly all 50 states. The pledge comes in partnership with Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall philanthropic initiative.

The organizations set to benefit from these donations include: Black Feminist Fund, Black Visions Collective, Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN), Center for Popular Democracy (CPD), Climate and Clean Energy Equity Fund, Climate Justice Alliance, Deep South Center for Environmental Justice (The Center), GirlsCARE, Helen’s Daughters, HEY Campaign (The Ashley Lashley Foundation), Hive Fund for Gender and Climate Justice, Indigenous Environmental Network, Integrated Health Outreach, Movement for Black Lives (M4BL), Native Movement, NDN Collective, The Caribbean Climate Justice Project, and the The Solutions Project.

Founded in 2012, CLF strives to make a “positive change on a global scale” through climate justice and resilience work and legacy projects by addressing the “unique needs of the communities in which we work, while also working strategically to address issues and challenges at a global level. We strive to fill critical needs by bringing together partners—from governments to corporations to individual leaders—to address gaps collaboratively,” per their website.

“At the Clara Lionel Foundation, much of the work is rooted in the understanding that climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change. This is why CLF prioritizes both climate resilience and climate justice work across the U.S. and Caribbean,”

Added Clara Lionel Foundation Executive Director Justine Lucas in a statement: “CLF believes strongly that funders must build partnerships with organizations and acknowledge their deep understanding of what is necessary to achieve climate justice in their own communities.”