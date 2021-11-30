While Rihanna may not be the queen of Barbados following the country’s recent transition into its own republic, she arguably got the next best gig.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, our favorite Barbadian billionaire “bad gal” was named a National Hero by the country’s prime minister during the Pride of Nationhood ceremony on Monday.

“On behalf of a grateful nation but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for National Hero of Barbados: Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” Prime Minister Mia Mottley said in front of the crowd with Rihanna standing beside her. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your words, by your actions and give credit wherever you shall go. God bless you, my dear.”

With this honor, the Anti singer becomes only the second woman to be declared a national hero of the country and the 11th person overall. She will also be allowed to add the title of “Right Honorable” in front of her name from now on. (Right Honorable Robyn Rihanna Fenty??!! I don’t know whether to bow down or start shouting and dancing. You gotta admit, that title has a bit of a churchy feel to it.) In 2018, she was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for her significant contributions to raising the island country’s profile.

As previously reported by The Root, Barbados will officially become a republic on Tuesday, a feat that righteously coincides with the country’s 55th independence anniversary. While the country will still remain a part of the Commonwealth, it will officially be led by Black women; namely, Governor General Sandra Mason, who became the country’s first president on Tuesday and Prime Minister Mottley, who will be in charge of running the country’s new government.

