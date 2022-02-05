As it turns out, Rihanna’s been cooking up more than just the bun in her oven! On the heels of her pregnancy announcement with boyfriend, A$ AP Rocky, the 33 year old singer revealed the recent launch of the newest extension of her Fenty makeup family, the Fenty Beauty Icon Lipstick Collection. And if that doesn’t get you gassed, the design of the classic bullet shaped lipstick is actually inspired by Rihanna’s cupid bow lip shape.

“I’ve always loved lipstick since the day I saw my mom applying red lipstick,” Rihanna told Allure Magazine. “It was my favorite from the very, very beginning.”

The future sellout shade, The MVP, is a fiery red inspired by these moments with her mother. “I wanted to create that perfect shade of red that works with every skin tone, and I love it,” the artist shared.

Looking for fresh lip options right before Valentine’s Day? Well you’re in luck, as these shades launched on Friday, February 4th in Sephora stores nationwide. The collection includes an assortment of 10 semi matte shades to suit all skin tones in a hydrating formula that won’t dry out or flake.

“Lipstick is the instant game-changer—it can switch up my entire look instantly,” the “Kiss it Better” singer shared in a press release. “The new Fenty Icon shades are the best-of-the-best neutrals and reds that look gorgeous on everyone and feel so creamy and comfortable.”

Also worth noting? The lipsticks are refillable, which is of course in alignment with Rihanna’s commitment to sustainability. In January, the ANTI singer also pledged $15 million dollars to climate change organizations through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

While we have no idea as to when we can expect R9, at least we have a bundle of joy to look forward to, even if your idea of rebirth involves a full face makeover as opposed to new life. Congratulations on your expanding empire, RiRi!