Rihanna may have told us years ago that she was a savage and a bad gal, but it looks like she’ll now be adding a new title to her roster: MOTHER.



Yup, you read that right! According to People, Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The singer debuted her new bundle in a series of photographs taken over the weekend in New York City by photographer Miles Diggs. In the pics, the ANTI artist dons a vintage, pink Chanel silk puffer jacket, strategically leaving the bottom buttons undone to show off her baby bump as proud papa to-be A$AP holds her hand and smiles. In one in particular, the two embrace while he plants a kiss on her forehead.

*Deep, happy Barbadian-style sigh*

Look, I hate to break it to all you diehard RihRih fans but—we’re probably never going to get R9 album now. Rihanna quite literally has more important things to concern herself with. I know it’s long-awaited, I know there’s been lots of talk about it but at some point, we’ve got to be honest with ourselves and accept this hard truth for what it is.

If anything though, I definitely expect #FentyBaby to pop up in the near future. Think about it: she’s got Fenty Skin, Fenty Beauty, Savage Fenty. A babywear line is almost a no-brainer. Rihanna and A$AP are two of the most dripped down, swaggiest fashion icons out and we’d be dumb to believe that their little baby won’t be an equally influential little “Fashion Killa .” (You see what I did there? I know you do.)

Album and potential business ventures aside though, The Root would like to extend its congratulations to Rihanna & A$AP. Here’s to a happy and healthy pregnancy!